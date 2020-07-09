23022 Bolsa Avenue

Amenities
Fantastic Carson location , Newly Remodeled 2 story 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and family area home. 2045 Sqft. The Kitchen
and Bathroom Remodels were just completed, also new painting, flooring, fixtures, lighting , windows, and more. The front double
doors leading to the entry way with new “wood look” tiled floors. The living room has cathedral ceiling, oversized front window,
and a huge stone fireplace. Tasteful new carpeting in the living room and adjacent dining room. The beautiful open Kitchen has
new recessed lighting, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas stove/oven, and built-in microwave. There
is also a Frigidaire refrigerator. The cabinetry is freshly refinished + new sink, fixtures, and new granite counter top. The
adjacent family area with open beam ceiling has sliding glass doors onto the spacious fenced rear yard with a neatly landscaped
Low water yard, mature trees, decomposed granite pathways, and patio cover. One downstairs bedroom would make a great
office Or guest room. There are three bedrooms upstairs. The oversized master bedroom has double door entry, huge sitting area
could also be office area, one entire wall of closets with four huge mirrored doors, and two large windows that let in lots of
natural light. The master bathroom has a new shower, toilet, tasteful new tile walls and flooring. Elegant new vanity and
medicine cabinet. See supplement for more features.....