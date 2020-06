Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home with a sparkling pool!

This home is located in a very private street, the floorplan is nice and open. It has lots of beautiful details like custom paint, refinished hardwood floors, pretty kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops, upgraded bathrooms with nice tile, newer vanities and attractive fixtures. This home is located near shopping, schools, dining and freeway close.