21567 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located on a quiet street in the heart of Pacific Beach, just a few blocks to the beach and bay, this downstairs 2 bed 2 bath apartment has it all for a beach stay you will never forget! Our 850 sq ft apartment has just been TOTALLY remodeled with a gorgeous kitchen with all new appliances, modern luxury furniture throughout, two stunning new bathrooms, large screen TV, and central AC. Our kitchen comes fully stocked with all the utensils, pots/pans, and dinnerware youll need to make any home-cooked meal.



We have all the beach gear youll need, including boogie boards, chairs, towels, and even beach toys for the little ones!



For sleeping arrangements, we have 2 bedrooms, with a queen size bed in one room, two full size beds in another, and a sofa that turns into a queen size bed in the living room. We can sleep up to 6 adults comfortably and provide a pack n play for the youngest member of your family.



We provide all the linens for you to use while you vacation with us. Extra pillows, blankets, sheets, towels are all in the linen closet for you when you arrive. There is a laundry room on site, and we provide laundry detergent.