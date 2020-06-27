All apartments in Carson
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

21567 Thomas Avenue

21567 Thomas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

21567 Thomas Drive, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located on a quiet street in the heart of Pacific Beach, just a few blocks to the beach and bay, this downstairs 2 bed 2 bath apartment has it all for a beach stay you will never forget! Our 850 sq ft apartment has just been TOTALLY remodeled with a gorgeous kitchen with all new appliances, modern luxury furniture throughout, two stunning new bathrooms, large screen TV, and central AC. Our kitchen comes fully stocked with all the utensils, pots/pans, and dinnerware youll need to make any home-cooked meal.

We have all the beach gear youll need, including boogie boards, chairs, towels, and even beach toys for the little ones!

For sleeping arrangements, we have 2 bedrooms, with a queen size bed in one room, two full size beds in another, and a sofa that turns into a queen size bed in the living room. We can sleep up to 6 adults comfortably and provide a pack n play for the youngest member of your family.

We provide all the linens for you to use while you vacation with us. Extra pillows, blankets, sheets, towels are all in the linen closet for you when you arrive. There is a laundry room on site, and we provide laundry detergent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21567 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
21567 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is 21567 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21567 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21567 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21567 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 21567 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
No, 21567 Thomas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21567 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21567 Thomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21567 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 21567 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21567 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21567 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21567 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21567 Thomas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21567 Thomas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21567 Thomas Avenue has units with air conditioning.
