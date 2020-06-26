All apartments in Carson
21275 Thomas Avenue

21275 Thomas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21275 Thomas Drive, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
A fully furnished private home (your own mini mansion) with several suites (GIANT bedrooms) . Each suite has its own private entry, patio or deck, its own bathroom and air conditioned. more upgrades.... All hardwood or Jerusalem Stone flooring ( no carpet anywhere), Its own TV with full Direct TV (including all the movie HBO, Cinemax etc), HIGH Speed wireless internet and a huge front yard. The property is less than a block from the sand, the beach, boardwalk, the fabulous bay, and downtown PB. Walk to shopping, restaurants, and the bullseye of vibrant PB night life. Laundry onsite 24/7, off street parking with semi private garage. HOME-RUN FOR TRAVELING NURSES,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21275 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
21275 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 21275 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 21275 Thomas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21275 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21275 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21275 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21275 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 21275 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21275 Thomas Avenue offers parking.
Does 21275 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21275 Thomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21275 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 21275 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21275 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21275 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21275 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21275 Thomas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21275 Thomas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21275 Thomas Avenue has units with air conditioning.
