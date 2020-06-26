21275 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

A fully furnished private home (your own mini mansion) with several suites (GIANT bedrooms) . Each suite has its own private entry, patio or deck, its own bathroom and air conditioned. more upgrades.... All hardwood or Jerusalem Stone flooring ( no carpet anywhere), Its own TV with full Direct TV (including all the movie HBO, Cinemax etc), HIGH Speed wireless internet and a huge front yard. The property is less than a block from the sand, the beach, boardwalk, the fabulous bay, and downtown PB. Walk to shopping, restaurants, and the bullseye of vibrant PB night life. Laundry onsite 24/7, off street parking with semi private garage. HOME-RUN FOR TRAVELING NURSES,