17811 Cottonwood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH UNIT IS LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF DOMINGUEZ HILLS VILLAGE. AMENITIES INCLUDE 5 PARKS, SPORTS COURT, TENNIS/BASKETBALL, HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE EXERCISE CENTER AND 24 HR LIVE SECURITY. THIS UNIT IS READY FOR MOVE IN. IT FEATURES DECORATOR UPGRADES IN THE RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN & BATHROOMS. THERE IS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINK VANITY, DESIGNER FIXTURES IN BATHROOMS, NEWER WASHER & DRYER, OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, DESIGNER PAINT IN LIVING AND DINING AREA, PRIVATE PATIO, CUSTOM LIGHTING, CENTRAL A/C, LOTS OF STORAGE & MUCH MORE!