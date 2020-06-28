17808 Tamcliff Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2-story house in Carson! Featuring NEW paint throughout, real hard wood floors, gas operated fireplace! Head into the REMODELED kitchen and you will find all BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, handsome cabinets and a sleek Quartz countertop. Washer and dryer hookups ready to use. 2 assigned parking space in attached garage. Enjoy a large backyard for entertaining your guests! Located nearby are the 91, 110 and 405 freeways for an easier commute, Gardena High School, Curtiss Middle School, Steven’s Park, El Pescador Restaurant, California State University Dominguez Hills, Victoria Gold Course, Sky Zone Trampoline Park Come visit this beautiful home today! *No pets allowed*