All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 17808 Tamcliff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
17808 Tamcliff Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:00 AM

17808 Tamcliff Avenue

17808 Tamcliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

17808 Tamcliff Avenue, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2-story house in Carson! Featuring NEW paint throughout, real hard wood floors, gas operated fireplace! Head into the REMODELED kitchen and you will find all BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, handsome cabinets and a sleek Quartz countertop. Washer and dryer hookups ready to use. 2 assigned parking space in attached garage. Enjoy a large backyard for entertaining your guests! Located nearby are the 91, 110 and 405 freeways for an easier commute, Gardena High School, Curtiss Middle School, Steven’s Park, El Pescador Restaurant, California State University Dominguez Hills, Victoria Gold Course, Sky Zone Trampoline Park Come visit this beautiful home today! *No pets allowed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17808 Tamcliff Avenue have any available units?
17808 Tamcliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 17808 Tamcliff Avenue have?
Some of 17808 Tamcliff Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17808 Tamcliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17808 Tamcliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17808 Tamcliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17808 Tamcliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 17808 Tamcliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17808 Tamcliff Avenue offers parking.
Does 17808 Tamcliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17808 Tamcliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17808 Tamcliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 17808 Tamcliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17808 Tamcliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17808 Tamcliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17808 Tamcliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17808 Tamcliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17808 Tamcliff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17808 Tamcliff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles