All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 17709 Sycamore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
17709 Sycamore Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM

17709 Sycamore Street

17709 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

17709 Sycamore Street, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 2 story home located in the gated community of Dominguez Hills. This property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, beautiful window shutters, and wood floorings throughout, . The kitchen cabinets are white
with gray quartz counter tops, stylish subway backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. Each bathroom has new tile flooring,
light fixtures and modern faucets. Upstairs the master retreat includes a private bath and soaking tub as well as a relaxing balcony.
The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. This highly sought after community is located across from Dominguez Hills
University, shopping, freeways and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17709 Sycamore Street have any available units?
17709 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 17709 Sycamore Street have?
Some of 17709 Sycamore Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17709 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
17709 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17709 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 17709 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 17709 Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 17709 Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 17709 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17709 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17709 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 17709 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 17709 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 17709 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17709 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17709 Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17709 Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17709 Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles