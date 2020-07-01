17709 Sycamore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Amazing 2 story home located in the gated community of Dominguez Hills. This property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, beautiful window shutters, and wood floorings throughout, . The kitchen cabinets are white

with gray quartz counter tops, stylish subway backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. Each bathroom has new tile flooring,

light fixtures and modern faucets. Upstairs the master retreat includes a private bath and soaking tub as well as a relaxing balcony.

The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. This highly sought after community is located across from Dominguez Hills

University, shopping, freeways and much more.