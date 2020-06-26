All apartments in Carson
17526 Buttonwood Lane

Location

17526 Buttonwood Lane, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Amazing 2-Story house on a cul-de-sac in the desired Dominguez Hills Village. The Home is placed in a private neighborhood with great families. Enjoy an open kitchen and bar great for entertainment leading right into your living room. Gather around your Fireplace with friends and family during cold days and nights. Home has access directly to large garage . Large low maintenance backyard with open area for bbq's and relaxing. Upstairs laundry room has gas washer and dryer. The Association boasts incredible recreation amenities such as parks, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, Clubhouse with full kitchen for meetings and parties, full size fitness center, outdoor showers, swimming pools, spa, BBQ area, lush landscapes and walking trails.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17526 Buttonwood Lane have any available units?
17526 Buttonwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 17526 Buttonwood Lane have?
Some of 17526 Buttonwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17526 Buttonwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17526 Buttonwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17526 Buttonwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17526 Buttonwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17526 Buttonwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17526 Buttonwood Lane offers parking.
Does 17526 Buttonwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17526 Buttonwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17526 Buttonwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17526 Buttonwood Lane has a pool.
Does 17526 Buttonwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 17526 Buttonwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17526 Buttonwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17526 Buttonwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17526 Buttonwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17526 Buttonwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
