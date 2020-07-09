All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 158 E 230th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
158 E 230th St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

158 E 230th St

158 East 230th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

158 East 230th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Quiet 3bd/1ba single family home with large backyard - Quiet 3bd/1ba single family home newly remodeled with great layout, kitchen with premium quality cabinets and direct access to the exterior, large backyard with covered patio and new sprinkler system, hardwood and vinyl plank floor throughout the unit, ample closet and storage spaces.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE5504371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 E 230th St have any available units?
158 E 230th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 158 E 230th St have?
Some of 158 E 230th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 E 230th St currently offering any rent specials?
158 E 230th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 E 230th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 E 230th St is pet friendly.
Does 158 E 230th St offer parking?
No, 158 E 230th St does not offer parking.
Does 158 E 230th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 E 230th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 E 230th St have a pool?
No, 158 E 230th St does not have a pool.
Does 158 E 230th St have accessible units?
No, 158 E 230th St does not have accessible units.
Does 158 E 230th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 E 230th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 E 230th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 E 230th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles