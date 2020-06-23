All apartments in Carson
125 E 220th Street
125 E 220th Street

125 East 220th Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 East 220th Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2-story condo in Carson! Featuring a luxurious master bathroom, bedroom balconies, gas operated fireplace, and stylish patio. Head into the kitchen and you will find it fully equipped with a refrigerator, oven, with a BRAND NEW dishwasher, microwave, and stove top! A washer and dryer are included in their own laundry room for the tenant's convenience. As a bonus, there is 1 assigned parking space in addition to the 2 car attached garage. The complex itself features a pool, jacuzzi, club house, and playground. Located nearby are the 110 and 405 freeways for an easier commute, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Carson Street Elementary, and Carson Library. Come visit this beautiful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 E 220th Street have any available units?
125 E 220th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 125 E 220th Street have?
Some of 125 E 220th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 E 220th Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 E 220th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 E 220th Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 E 220th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 125 E 220th Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 E 220th Street does offer parking.
Does 125 E 220th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 E 220th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 E 220th Street have a pool?
Yes, 125 E 220th Street has a pool.
Does 125 E 220th Street have accessible units?
No, 125 E 220th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 E 220th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 E 220th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 E 220th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 E 220th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
