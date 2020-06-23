125 E 220th Street

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2-story condo in Carson! Featuring a luxurious master bathroom, bedroom balconies, gas operated fireplace, and stylish patio. Head into the kitchen and you will find it fully equipped with a refrigerator, oven, with a BRAND NEW dishwasher, microwave, and stove top! A washer and dryer are included in their own laundry room for the tenant's convenience. As a bonus, there is 1 assigned parking space in addition to the 2 car attached garage. The complex itself features a pool, jacuzzi, club house, and playground. Located nearby are the 110 and 405 freeways for an easier commute, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Carson Street Elementary, and Carson Library. Come visit this beautiful home today!