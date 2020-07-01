1225 E. Jay St.

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Carson Home on Large Corner Lot! - This beautifully upgraded home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime Carson neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants and the 405 Fwy. The exterior features a huge, fully landscaped and irrigated front yard that is almost park-like, two large patio areas at the rear yard, along with a 2 car garage.



The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, that boasts upgraded sliding glass doors overlooking the rear patio and yard, a step up formal dining area, a guest bathroom, and dual coat closets. The living room opens to the den that features a second set of sliding glass doors that open to a 2nd rear patio and the attached kitchen features recessed lighting, a stove, a dishwasher, and ample cabinet and counter space.



The second floor features all 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms share a remodeled hallway bathroom and the over-sized master bedroom had an en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet.



There is a laundry room located in the attached two car garage that includes a washer & dryer, and the garage has a remote garage door opener. The home also features Central A/C & heat, blinds at all windows and a solar assisted hot water heater.



