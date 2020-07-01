All apartments in Carson
1225 E. Jay St.

1225 East Jay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1225 East Jay Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Carson Home on Large Corner Lot! - This beautifully upgraded home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime Carson neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants and the 405 Fwy. The exterior features a huge, fully landscaped and irrigated front yard that is almost park-like, two large patio areas at the rear yard, along with a 2 car garage.

The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, that boasts upgraded sliding glass doors overlooking the rear patio and yard, a step up formal dining area, a guest bathroom, and dual coat closets. The living room opens to the den that features a second set of sliding glass doors that open to a 2nd rear patio and the attached kitchen features recessed lighting, a stove, a dishwasher, and ample cabinet and counter space.

The second floor features all 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms share a remodeled hallway bathroom and the over-sized master bedroom had an en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet.

There is a laundry room located in the attached two car garage that includes a washer & dryer, and the garage has a remote garage door opener. The home also features Central A/C & heat, blinds at all windows and a solar assisted hot water heater.

***SHOWINGS AVAILABLE NOW***

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Angie at (562) 335.7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5388930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

