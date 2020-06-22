All apartments in Carson
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

1215 E Radbard Street

1215 East Radbard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 East Radbard Street, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful family home located in a great and convenient area of Carson. Close to California State University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) campus, Stub Hub Center, freeways, shopping areas and more. Plenty of parking: attached 2 car garage and a driveway, located in a Cul-de-sac, enjoy the privacy of a two level home with a bathroom located on the first level. To make your move easier the landlord is leasing the house with the refrigerator, stove & microwave. Nice and spacious backyard space great for lounging or family BBQ s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 E Radbard Street have any available units?
1215 E Radbard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1215 E Radbard Street have?
Some of 1215 E Radbard Street's amenities include garage, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 E Radbard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1215 E Radbard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 E Radbard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1215 E Radbard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1215 E Radbard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1215 E Radbard Street does offer parking.
Does 1215 E Radbard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 E Radbard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 E Radbard Street have a pool?
No, 1215 E Radbard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1215 E Radbard Street have accessible units?
No, 1215 E Radbard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 E Radbard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 E Radbard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 E Radbard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 E Radbard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
