1215 E Radbard Street

Beautiful family home located in a great and convenient area of Carson. Close to California State University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) campus, Stub Hub Center, freeways, shopping areas and more. Plenty of parking: attached 2 car garage and a driveway, located in a Cul-de-sac, enjoy the privacy of a two level home with a bathroom located on the first level. To make your move easier the landlord is leasing the house with the refrigerator, stove & microwave. Nice and spacious backyard space great for lounging or family BBQ s.