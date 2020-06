Amenities

4 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath town ome located in the city of Carson. Large open living area on entry. All wood and tile floors throughout. Brand new kitchen cabinets, stove, and granite counter tops. Large attached 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups as well. If you would like to set an appointment please contact KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803



(RLNE3233087)