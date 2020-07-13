All apartments in Campbell
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA 95008
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA 95008

118 Salice Way · (650) 463-9203
Location

118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA 95008
Central Campbell

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1141 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed820fa8f6f1752fadaaa0a This is a well-maintained and updated townhouse with a one car attached garage and one extra permitted parking spot outside. It has courtyard entry and a private backyard which opens to a beautifully landscaped common area with a seasonally heated pool. The kitchen was recently remodelled. The unit includes refrigerater, washer and dryer.
This townhouse is ideally located in Campbell and is within walking distance to the vibrant downtown Campbell with its many amentities, including great resturants, an awesome Farmer's Market, Pruneyard Shopping Center, John D. Morgan Park and the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Schools are Capri Elementary, Campbell Middle, and Westmont High School.

Rent is $2950 with one year lease. Security deposit of $3500. Tenant pays for utilities. Owner pays for garbage and HOA. Tenant required to carry renter's insurance. No pets. Tenant required to carry renter's insurance. Please leave phone number and email for contact information if interested.

(RLNE5860594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

