Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large and Beautiful Tri Level 4 Bedroom Condo - This newer 4 bedroom, open floor plan Tri level unit with the sought after large island kitchen , extensive living space with built in entertainment area and access to balcony. The first floor offers a Guest or Mother N Law suite. The third floor you will find the Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. An attached double car garage with parking on the street in front of the unit. A beautiful place to call home!



(RLNE5799493)