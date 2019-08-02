All apartments in Camarillo
620 Mustang Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:02 AM

620 Mustang Street

620 Mustang St · (805) 509-0802
Location

620 Mustang St, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1927 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is a well-appointed unit features over 1900 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths, and every builder upgrade you could ask for. Work is pulling the owners out of the area, this was intended for them, not a rental. Life happens. Now they are looking for just the right tenants to take over and provide the care for this home. The quiet and tranquil living is expected with this stunning end unit. The tasteful decor makes this home a pleasure to walk into. Please come and see for yourself how living in Springville, Camarillo's newest planned community suits your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Mustang Street have any available units?
620 Mustang Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Mustang Street have?
Some of 620 Mustang Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Mustang Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 Mustang Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Mustang Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 Mustang Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 620 Mustang Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 Mustang Street does offer parking.
Does 620 Mustang Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Mustang Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Mustang Street have a pool?
Yes, 620 Mustang Street has a pool.
Does 620 Mustang Street have accessible units?
No, 620 Mustang Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Mustang Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Mustang Street has units with dishwashers.
