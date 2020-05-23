37128 Village 37

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Capri Model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community - This home is one of the most popular model's in Leisure Village, the Capri. It features a kitchen with lots of cupboard space that is practical and usable. There is ample counter space and a breakfast nook area. Another feature people love about the Capri is the garage access right into the kitchen for convenience especially when returning from the market. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a dining room / living room combo. There is a nice patio out back.



Terms of the lease include proof of age (must be 55+ to live in the community)

One or two year lease

Acceptable credit and proof of income

No smoking

Tenant agrees to carry renters insurance

Owner will be the property manager

Owner will consider a pet with a good history and an increased deposit.



(RLNE1973819)