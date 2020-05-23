All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

37128 Village 37

37128 Village 37 · No Longer Available
Location

37128 Village 37, Camarillo, CA 93012

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Capri Model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community - This home is one of the most popular model's in Leisure Village, the Capri. It features a kitchen with lots of cupboard space that is practical and usable. There is ample counter space and a breakfast nook area. Another feature people love about the Capri is the garage access right into the kitchen for convenience especially when returning from the market. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a dining room / living room combo. There is a nice patio out back.

Terms of the lease include proof of age (must be 55+ to live in the community)
One or two year lease
Acceptable credit and proof of income
No smoking
Tenant agrees to carry renters insurance
Owner will be the property manager
Owner will consider a pet with a good history and an increased deposit.

(RLNE1973819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37128 Village 37 have any available units?
37128 Village 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camarillo, CA.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
Is 37128 Village 37 currently offering any rent specials?
37128 Village 37 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37128 Village 37 pet-friendly?
Yes, 37128 Village 37 is pet friendly.
Does 37128 Village 37 offer parking?
Yes, 37128 Village 37 does offer parking.
Does 37128 Village 37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37128 Village 37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37128 Village 37 have a pool?
No, 37128 Village 37 does not have a pool.
Does 37128 Village 37 have accessible units?
No, 37128 Village 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 37128 Village 37 have units with dishwashers?
No, 37128 Village 37 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37128 Village 37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 37128 Village 37 does not have units with air conditioning.
