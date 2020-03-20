All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:26 PM

348 Solares Street

348 Solares St · (818) 515-7131
Location

348 Solares St, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious tri level town home in the new Springville community in Camarillo, built in 2018. This tastefully designed town home features 3 bedrooms. Two huge masters with en suite full bathrooms on the 3rd floor. The 3rd bedroom is very private on the entry level with full bathroom great for home office, guest room or in law suite. The second floor offers an great room with dining area open to kitchen. The kitchen features a large island with plenty of room to entertain, walk in pantry, new Whirlpool appliances including refrigerator. There is a powder room on the 2nd floor as well. Brand new washer and dryer included located on 3rd level. This community is close to Close to California State University Channel Islands and employers like Naval Base Ventura County. Easy freeway access to US-101, Hwy. 34 and Pacific Coast Hwy. Convenient to Pointe Dume and Channel Islands beaches. Short drive to Camarillo Premium Outlets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Solares Street have any available units?
348 Solares Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 Solares Street have?
Some of 348 Solares Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Solares Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 Solares Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Solares Street pet-friendly?
No, 348 Solares Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 348 Solares Street offer parking?
Yes, 348 Solares Street does offer parking.
Does 348 Solares Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 Solares Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Solares Street have a pool?
Yes, 348 Solares Street has a pool.
Does 348 Solares Street have accessible units?
No, 348 Solares Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Solares Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Solares Street has units with dishwashers.
