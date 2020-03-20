348 Solares Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious tri level town home in the new Springville community in Camarillo, built in 2018. This tastefully designed town home features 3 bedrooms. Two huge masters with en suite full bathrooms on the 3rd floor. The 3rd bedroom is very private on the entry level with full bathroom great for home office, guest room or in law suite. The second floor offers an great room with dining area open to kitchen. The kitchen features a large island with plenty of room to entertain, walk in pantry, new Whirlpool appliances including refrigerator. There is a powder room on the 2nd floor as well. Brand new washer and dryer included located on 3rd level. This community is close to Close to California State University Channel Islands and employers like Naval Base Ventura County. Easy freeway access to US-101, Hwy. 34 and Pacific Coast Hwy. Convenient to Pointe Dume and Channel Islands beaches. Short drive to Camarillo Premium Outlets.