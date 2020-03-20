All apartments in Camarillo
Location

3327 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
media room
Great Location. This end unit in desirable Village at the Park is completely private and faces the 55 acre sports park! Great mountain views with total privacy. Upgrades Include: stone fireplace, upgraded cabinets in kitchen and baths, mirrored closet doors, custom paint, custom carpet, tile floors throughout, custom Italian shower doors, granite kitchen counters, custom shutters, lighted ceiling fans, upgraded appliances, recessed lighting and more. Shows beautifully and hardly lived in! The 4th bedroom is on the top floor and can be used as a 2nd Private Master Bedroom, media room, guest quarters or???. This Village At The Park location offers multiple parks, multi million dollar YMCA, elementary school, gorgeous clubhouse with pool and spa and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 Shadetree Way have any available units?
3327 Shadetree Way has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 Shadetree Way have?
Some of 3327 Shadetree Way's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 Shadetree Way currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Shadetree Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Shadetree Way pet-friendly?
No, 3327 Shadetree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 3327 Shadetree Way offer parking?
No, 3327 Shadetree Way does not offer parking.
Does 3327 Shadetree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 Shadetree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Shadetree Way have a pool?
Yes, 3327 Shadetree Way has a pool.
Does 3327 Shadetree Way have accessible units?
No, 3327 Shadetree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Shadetree Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 Shadetree Way does not have units with dishwashers.
