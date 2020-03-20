3327 Shadetree Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub media room

Great Location. This end unit in desirable Village at the Park is completely private and faces the 55 acre sports park! Great mountain views with total privacy. Upgrades Include: stone fireplace, upgraded cabinets in kitchen and baths, mirrored closet doors, custom paint, custom carpet, tile floors throughout, custom Italian shower doors, granite kitchen counters, custom shutters, lighted ceiling fans, upgraded appliances, recessed lighting and more. Shows beautifully and hardly lived in! The 4th bedroom is on the top floor and can be used as a 2nd Private Master Bedroom, media room, guest quarters or???. This Village At The Park location offers multiple parks, multi million dollar YMCA, elementary school, gorgeous clubhouse with pool and spa and easy freeway access.