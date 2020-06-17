All apartments in Camarillo
327 Townsite Promenade

327 Townsite Promenade · (805) 258-3594
Location

327 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1787 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
NEVER LIVED IN FORMER MODEL HOME. . Home features three bedrooms all with attached baths, 1787 sq ft, 3.5 baths. One bedroom/bath on the first floor. Large open great room features upgraded tile flooring, kitchen island, balcony and patio. Highly upgraded as former model with refrigerator, washer, dryer and upgraded range, dishwasher and microwave. Home includes all artwork as well. Bedrooms features beautiful view of the mountains and the association pool, spa and barbecue area. Centrally located close to freeway and shopping. Truly beautiful home!Call or text 805-258-3594 for showing or questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Townsite Promenade have any available units?
327 Townsite Promenade has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Townsite Promenade have?
Some of 327 Townsite Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Townsite Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
327 Townsite Promenade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Townsite Promenade pet-friendly?
No, 327 Townsite Promenade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 327 Townsite Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 327 Townsite Promenade does offer parking.
Does 327 Townsite Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Townsite Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Townsite Promenade have a pool?
Yes, 327 Townsite Promenade has a pool.
Does 327 Townsite Promenade have accessible units?
No, 327 Townsite Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Townsite Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Townsite Promenade has units with dishwashers.
