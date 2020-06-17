327 Townsite Promenade

Amenities

NEVER LIVED IN FORMER MODEL HOME. . Home features three bedrooms all with attached baths, 1787 sq ft, 3.5 baths. One bedroom/bath on the first floor. Large open great room features upgraded tile flooring, kitchen island, balcony and patio. Highly upgraded as former model with refrigerator, washer, dryer and upgraded range, dishwasher and microwave. Home includes all artwork as well. Bedrooms features beautiful view of the mountains and the association pool, spa and barbecue area. Centrally located close to freeway and shopping. Truly beautiful home!Call or text 805-258-3594 for showing or questions.