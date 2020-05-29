All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

160 Calle Segunda

160 Calle Segunda · No Longer Available
Location

160 Calle Segunda, Camarillo, CA 93010

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Kaufman & Broad home. Desirable location convenient to Old Town, shopping, parks & the 101. 3 bedrooms plus large Loft, 2 & 1/2 baths. Open floor plan with a Spacious kitchen with island overlooking family room & dining area. Kitchen has extra added cabinets. Tiled flooring to look like light hardwood downstairs. Plantation shutters & more. Laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom with an en suite with a separate tub and shower & walk in closet. Community pool, spa and club area. Children's park area in development. Plus RV parking. Private backyard with pavers. Great home! Virtual Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/xFgH54tnoxE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Calle Segunda have any available units?
160 Calle Segunda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camarillo, CA.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Calle Segunda have?
Some of 160 Calle Segunda's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Calle Segunda currently offering any rent specials?
160 Calle Segunda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Calle Segunda pet-friendly?
No, 160 Calle Segunda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 160 Calle Segunda offer parking?
Yes, 160 Calle Segunda does offer parking.
Does 160 Calle Segunda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Calle Segunda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Calle Segunda have a pool?
Yes, 160 Calle Segunda has a pool.
Does 160 Calle Segunda have accessible units?
No, 160 Calle Segunda does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Calle Segunda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Calle Segunda has units with dishwashers.
