160 Calle Segunda

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Kaufman & Broad home. Desirable location convenient to Old Town, shopping, parks & the 101. 3 bedrooms plus large Loft, 2 & 1/2 baths. Open floor plan with a Spacious kitchen with island overlooking family room & dining area. Kitchen has extra added cabinets. Tiled flooring to look like light hardwood downstairs. Plantation shutters & more. Laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom with an en suite with a separate tub and shower & walk in closet. Community pool, spa and club area. Children's park area in development. Plus RV parking. Private backyard with pavers. Great home! Virtual Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/xFgH54tnoxE