23391 Park Sorrento

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

A one of a Kind Gem nestled in the heart of Calabasas. This condo has spectacular views as their is no structure blocking the views of the Calabasas tennis & Swim Center as well as scenery of the Calabasas Lake. A truly magnificent 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with appx 1300 sqft of living space. This special place has an enormous window in the grand living space allowing a ton of natural light to poor into the home. The condo gives you very high ceilings in the living room. The property has a very spacious master bedroom with ample closet space through out the room. The master bedroom has a balcony too! The master bedroom has its separate side giving you a lot of privacy from the other 2 bedrooms. One of the biggest upsides of the property is where it is situated. Within minutes one can take a stroll by walking to the Calabasas Commons. The commons has a supermarket, many great restaurants, a pharmacy, clothing stores , movie theater, and many other great shops. Short distance to the 101 Directly across the street from the commons we have many major Banks as well as more restaurants and stores. Being a resident here gives one access to the Calabasas Lake.