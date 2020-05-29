All apartments in Calabasas
23391 Park Sorrento

23391 Park Sorrento · No Longer Available
Location

23391 Park Sorrento, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
A one of a Kind Gem nestled in the heart of Calabasas. This condo has spectacular views as their is no structure blocking the views of the Calabasas tennis & Swim Center as well as scenery of the Calabasas Lake. A truly magnificent 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with appx 1300 sqft of living space. This special place has an enormous window in the grand living space allowing a ton of natural light to poor into the home. The condo gives you very high ceilings in the living room. The property has a very spacious master bedroom with ample closet space through out the room. The master bedroom has a balcony too! The master bedroom has its separate side giving you a lot of privacy from the other 2 bedrooms. One of the biggest upsides of the property is where it is situated. Within minutes one can take a stroll by walking to the Calabasas Commons. The commons has a supermarket, many great restaurants, a pharmacy, clothing stores , movie theater, and many other great shops. Short distance to the 101 Directly across the street from the commons we have many major Banks as well as more restaurants and stores. Being a resident here gives one access to the Calabasas Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23391 Park Sorrento have any available units?
23391 Park Sorrento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23391 Park Sorrento have?
Some of 23391 Park Sorrento's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23391 Park Sorrento currently offering any rent specials?
23391 Park Sorrento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23391 Park Sorrento pet-friendly?
No, 23391 Park Sorrento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23391 Park Sorrento offer parking?
No, 23391 Park Sorrento does not offer parking.
Does 23391 Park Sorrento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23391 Park Sorrento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23391 Park Sorrento have a pool?
Yes, 23391 Park Sorrento has a pool.
Does 23391 Park Sorrento have accessible units?
No, 23391 Park Sorrento does not have accessible units.
Does 23391 Park Sorrento have units with dishwashers?
No, 23391 Park Sorrento does not have units with dishwashers.
