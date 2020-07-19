4328 PARK VERDI

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Located in the guard-gated community of Bellagio, sits this classic Mediterranean two-story 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home featuring approx 3,663 sq ft of living space. Interior features include gleaming hardwood floors, crown moldings, cathedral ceilings and stained glass windows that provide abundant sunlight and character. Expansive kitchen boasts granite countertops, center island and walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the cozy family room with fireplace, custom built-in entertainment center and French doors leading to the private backyard. Huge master bedroom retreat with fireplace, tremendous walk-in closet and private balcony overlooking the lushly landscaped entertainers yard featuring a built-in BBQ center and covered pergola. Attached two-car garage, with one space converted for use as a gym or workspace, also includes built-ins that provide ample storage. Located in the Las Virgenes school district. Property is also available for sale.