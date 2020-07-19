All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4328 PARK VERDI.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4328 PARK VERDI
Last updated March 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

4328 PARK VERDI

4328 Park Verdi · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4328 Park Verdi, Calabasas, CA 91302
Bellagio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in the guard-gated community of Bellagio, sits this classic Mediterranean two-story 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home featuring approx 3,663 sq ft of living space. Interior features include gleaming hardwood floors, crown moldings, cathedral ceilings and stained glass windows that provide abundant sunlight and character. Expansive kitchen boasts granite countertops, center island and walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the cozy family room with fireplace, custom built-in entertainment center and French doors leading to the private backyard. Huge master bedroom retreat with fireplace, tremendous walk-in closet and private balcony overlooking the lushly landscaped entertainers yard featuring a built-in BBQ center and covered pergola. Attached two-car garage, with one space converted for use as a gym or workspace, also includes built-ins that provide ample storage. Located in the Las Virgenes school district. Property is also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 PARK VERDI have any available units?
4328 PARK VERDI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 PARK VERDI have?
Some of 4328 PARK VERDI's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 PARK VERDI currently offering any rent specials?
4328 PARK VERDI is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 PARK VERDI pet-friendly?
No, 4328 PARK VERDI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4328 PARK VERDI offer parking?
Yes, 4328 PARK VERDI offers parking.
Does 4328 PARK VERDI have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 PARK VERDI does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 PARK VERDI have a pool?
No, 4328 PARK VERDI does not have a pool.
Does 4328 PARK VERDI have accessible units?
No, 4328 PARK VERDI does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 PARK VERDI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 PARK VERDI has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts