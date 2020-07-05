4271 Park Paloma

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated fire pit hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub

No location could be more ideal than the ultra-private and secluded Cross Creek Gated Community in Calabasas. This estate property is just a stone’s throw from all of the community’s vast amenities, and located in the highly desirable Las Virgenes Unified School District. This fully remodeled home is in A+ move-in condition and has upgraded improvements throughout. The interior is of architectural splendor complete with gorgeous cathedral ceilings and boasts a sprawling 2,992 square feet of living space. You'll enjoy four bedrooms and three baths, a formal dining area, gourmet chef's kitchen, large living room, and spacious laundry room. The kitchen has been upgraded with beautiful granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets, and expensive finishes. The Master-Wing boasts elegant mirrored closets and a luxurious oversized bathroom complete with his and hers vanities, a huge walk-in shower, and a jacuzzi tub. The backyard is the ultimate in privacy and tranquility with romantic sitting areas, lush vegetation, a custom countertop equipped with a BBQ and sink, a newer firepit, and a beautiful custom hardscape with an in-ground hot tub. No detail has been overlooked in this very special one-of-a-kind home.