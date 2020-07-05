All apartments in Calabasas
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4271 Park Paloma
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

4271 Park Paloma

4271 Park Paloma · No Longer Available
Location

4271 Park Paloma, Calabasas, CA 91302
Lake Creekside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
bbq/grill
No location could be more ideal than the ultra-private and secluded Cross Creek Gated Community in Calabasas. This estate property is just a stone’s throw from all of the community’s vast amenities, and located in the highly desirable Las Virgenes Unified School District. This fully remodeled home is in A+ move-in condition and has upgraded improvements throughout. The interior is of architectural splendor complete with gorgeous cathedral ceilings and boasts a sprawling 2,992 square feet of living space. You'll enjoy four bedrooms and three baths, a formal dining area, gourmet chef's kitchen, large living room, and spacious laundry room. The kitchen has been upgraded with beautiful granite countertops, freshly painted cabinets, and expensive finishes. The Master-Wing boasts elegant mirrored closets and a luxurious oversized bathroom complete with his and hers vanities, a huge walk-in shower, and a jacuzzi tub. The backyard is the ultimate in privacy and tranquility with romantic sitting areas, lush vegetation, a custom countertop equipped with a BBQ and sink, a newer firepit, and a beautiful custom hardscape with an in-ground hot tub. No detail has been overlooked in this very special one-of-a-kind home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 Park Paloma have any available units?
4271 Park Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4271 Park Paloma have?
Some of 4271 Park Paloma's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 Park Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
4271 Park Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 Park Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 4271 Park Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4271 Park Paloma offer parking?
No, 4271 Park Paloma does not offer parking.
Does 4271 Park Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4271 Park Paloma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 Park Paloma have a pool?
No, 4271 Park Paloma does not have a pool.
Does 4271 Park Paloma have accessible units?
No, 4271 Park Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 Park Paloma have units with dishwashers?
No, 4271 Park Paloma does not have units with dishwashers.

