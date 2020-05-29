All apartments in Calabasas
Calabasas, CA
4157 BON HOMME Road
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:33 PM

4157 BON HOMME Road

4157 Bon Homme Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4157 Bon Homme Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Well appointed FURNISHED home on top of the hills in the popular Calabasas neighborhood of Mulwood. This large two story home has a great backyard, with a pool, spa, covered patio, fire pit, grass and fruit trees. This cozy home features, 5 bedrooms (1 down, 4 up), large upstairs bonus room with pool table, living room with a warm fireplace and french doors leading to the backyard. Other highlights include hardwood floors in the kitchen, hall and formal dining room, and a beautiful curved staircase in the entry. Located within walking distance to Award Winning schools: Chaparral Elementary, AC Stelle Middle School, and Calabasas High School and very close to the Calabasas Commons, Gelson's, Bristol Farms and the Village at Topanga! (Shorter Term Rental Price & Conditions available upon Request)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 BON HOMME Road have any available units?
4157 BON HOMME Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4157 BON HOMME Road have?
Some of 4157 BON HOMME Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 BON HOMME Road currently offering any rent specials?
4157 BON HOMME Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 BON HOMME Road pet-friendly?
No, 4157 BON HOMME Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4157 BON HOMME Road offer parking?
Yes, 4157 BON HOMME Road offers parking.
Does 4157 BON HOMME Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4157 BON HOMME Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 BON HOMME Road have a pool?
Yes, 4157 BON HOMME Road has a pool.
Does 4157 BON HOMME Road have accessible units?
No, 4157 BON HOMME Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 BON HOMME Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4157 BON HOMME Road has units with dishwashers.
