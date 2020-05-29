4157 BON HOMME Road

Amenities

Well appointed FURNISHED home on top of the hills in the popular Calabasas neighborhood of Mulwood. This large two story home has a great backyard, with a pool, spa, covered patio, fire pit, grass and fruit trees. This cozy home features, 5 bedrooms (1 down, 4 up), large upstairs bonus room with pool table, living room with a warm fireplace and french doors leading to the backyard. Other highlights include hardwood floors in the kitchen, hall and formal dining room, and a beautiful curved staircase in the entry. Located within walking distance to Award Winning schools: Chaparral Elementary, AC Stelle Middle School, and Calabasas High School and very close to the Calabasas Commons, Gelson's, Bristol Farms and the Village at Topanga! (Shorter Term Rental Price & Conditions available upon Request)