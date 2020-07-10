4133 Pulido Court

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

Panoramic Views!! Views!! Views!! This Greater Mulwood Calabasas home has it all. High ceilings with tons of sunlight throughout the house. This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house is located on one of the most private and perched cul-de-sacs in Mulwood. Enjoy entertaining family and guests in larger sized living room, family room and dining room. Breath taking views from the backyard, kitchen, dining room and both guest bedrooms upstairs. The backyard offers a Pool & Spa, covered patio, built in fire pit and deck to soak up all the sun. Two bathrooms are completely remodeled. Near to all that Calabasas has to offer such as restaurants, Commons, freeways, shopping, Las Virgenes School district and much more.