All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4133 Pulido Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4133 Pulido Court
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:11 PM

4133 Pulido Court

4133 Pulido Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

4133 Pulido Court, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
Panoramic Views!! Views!! Views!! This Greater Mulwood Calabasas home has it all. High ceilings with tons of sunlight throughout the house. This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house is located on one of the most private and perched cul-de-sacs in Mulwood. Enjoy entertaining family and guests in larger sized living room, family room and dining room. Breath taking views from the backyard, kitchen, dining room and both guest bedrooms upstairs. The backyard offers a Pool & Spa, covered patio, built in fire pit and deck to soak up all the sun. Two bathrooms are completely remodeled. Near to all that Calabasas has to offer such as restaurants, Commons, freeways, shopping, Las Virgenes School district and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4133 Pulido Court have any available units?
4133 Pulido Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4133 Pulido Court have?
Some of 4133 Pulido Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4133 Pulido Court currently offering any rent specials?
4133 Pulido Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4133 Pulido Court pet-friendly?
No, 4133 Pulido Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4133 Pulido Court offer parking?
No, 4133 Pulido Court does not offer parking.
Does 4133 Pulido Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4133 Pulido Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4133 Pulido Court have a pool?
Yes, 4133 Pulido Court has a pool.
Does 4133 Pulido Court have accessible units?
No, 4133 Pulido Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4133 Pulido Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4133 Pulido Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCalabasas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts