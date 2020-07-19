4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Short-term lease available 1/1/19, unfurnished or partially furnished, 3 months minimum, will work with insurance companies. Bst Value in Heart of Calabasas, walk to all 3 acclaimed Las Virgenes Schls, xtrmly convenient for professional parents! Contemporary Architectural, joyfully flooded w/ natural light! Spacious 2771 sqft, 3+extra enclosed Home Office, 2.5 bths, Pool, Spa. Lots of character w/ high ceilings in Foyer, LR & Master Bedroom! Custom Frnch drs, glossy large plank wood floors, 2 F/Ps. Upgraded gorgeous granite ktchn w/ brkfst ctrs, glass/maple cabinets, quality stainless steel appliances. Very open floorplan w/VIEWS of low-maintenance backyard w/ sparkling blue Pool & Spa! Huge Master w/ cool maple wood flrs, picture windows, wlk-in clst, dressing area. Good size secondary bdrms & bths. Designer Paint, frise carpeting, circular drive, very QUIET inside! Minutes to Commons, Gelson's, Bristol's Farms, Warner Ctr/The Village scenic drive to Beach! Home Protection Plan provided. Solid, long-term Owner requires good Credit & references (unless you are relocation agencies). Don't miss wonderful opportunity! Submit on pets. View photos & call for appointment!