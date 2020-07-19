4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road

Amenities
Short-term lease available 1/1/19, unfurnished or partially furnished, 3 months minimum, will work with insurance companies. Bst Value in Heart of Calabasas, walk to all 3 acclaimed Las Virgenes Schls, xtrmly convenient for professional parents! Contemporary Architectural, joyfully flooded w/ natural light! Spacious 2771 sqft, 3+extra enclosed Home Office, 2.5 bths, Pool, Spa. Lots of character w/ high ceilings in Foyer, LR & Master Bedroom! Custom Frnch drs, glossy large plank wood floors, 2 F/Ps. Upgraded gorgeous granite ktchn w/ brkfst ctrs, glass/maple cabinets, quality stainless steel appliances. Very open floorplan w/VIEWS of low-maintenance backyard w/ sparkling blue Pool & Spa! Huge Master w/ cool maple wood flrs, picture windows, wlk-in clst, dressing area. Good size secondary bdrms & bths. Designer Paint, frise carpeting, circular drive, very QUIET inside! Minutes to Commons, Gelson's, Bristol's Farms, Warner Ctr/The Village scenic drive to Beach! Home Protection Plan provided. Solid, long-term Owner requires good Credit & references (unless you are relocation agencies). Don't miss wonderful opportunity! Submit on pets. View photos & call for appointment!