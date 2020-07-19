All apartments in Calabasas
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road

4096 Old Topanga Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

4096 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Short-term lease available 1/1/19, unfurnished or partially furnished, 3 months minimum, will work with insurance companies. Bst Value in Heart of Calabasas, walk to all 3 acclaimed Las Virgenes Schls, xtrmly convenient for professional parents! Contemporary Architectural, joyfully flooded w/ natural light! Spacious 2771 sqft, 3+extra enclosed Home Office, 2.5 bths, Pool, Spa. Lots of character w/ high ceilings in Foyer, LR & Master Bedroom! Custom Frnch drs, glossy large plank wood floors, 2 F/Ps. Upgraded gorgeous granite ktchn w/ brkfst ctrs, glass/maple cabinets, quality stainless steel appliances. Very open floorplan w/VIEWS of low-maintenance backyard w/ sparkling blue Pool & Spa! Huge Master w/ cool maple wood flrs, picture windows, wlk-in clst, dressing area. Good size secondary bdrms & bths. Designer Paint, frise carpeting, circular drive, very QUIET inside! Minutes to Commons, Gelson's, Bristol's Farms, Warner Ctr/The Village scenic drive to Beach! Home Protection Plan provided. Solid, long-term Owner requires good Credit & references (unless you are relocation agencies). Don't miss wonderful opportunity! Submit on pets. View photos & call for appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road have any available units?
4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road have?
Some of 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road is pet friendly.
Does 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4096 OLD TOPANGA CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
