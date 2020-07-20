All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4080 Meadowlark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4080 Meadowlark Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

4080 Meadowlark Drive

4080 Meadow Lark Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4080 Meadow Lark Dr, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4080 Meadowlark Drive Available 09/15/19 Luxury 5 Bed, 3 Bath + GYM, First Time Rental - Entertainers Dream! - This luxury 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with a commercial grade GYM is a first time rental! Open living concept is perfect for families & entertaining. Property is excellently maintained and features too many upgrades to list them all. Some highlights include the carrara marble kitchen & bathrooms, large laundry room (washer & dryer can be provided by landlord), 3 fireplaces, hardwood floors, custom window treatments & upgraded lighting fixtures through out. Entertainer's dream yard with a recently installed top of the like outdoor kitchen including Alfresco appliances, in addition to the outdoor TV, wood playset & built in brick fire pit. Beautifully landscaped yard including mature oak & several fruit trees. Gardener is provided by landlord. Direct access 2 car garage has custom shelving for additional storage. Property is located in quiet neighborhood which is walking distance to elite Calabasas School District, preschools. Conveniently located close to the Calabasas Commons and a short drive to Malibu. Security cameras & RING doorbell included for added security and convenience. A well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. No Smoking. Property will be available for move in Mid September.

(RLNE5034530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4080 Meadowlark Drive have any available units?
4080 Meadowlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4080 Meadowlark Drive have?
Some of 4080 Meadowlark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4080 Meadowlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4080 Meadowlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4080 Meadowlark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4080 Meadowlark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4080 Meadowlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4080 Meadowlark Drive offers parking.
Does 4080 Meadowlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4080 Meadowlark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4080 Meadowlark Drive have a pool?
No, 4080 Meadowlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4080 Meadowlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 4080 Meadowlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4080 Meadowlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4080 Meadowlark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCalabasas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts