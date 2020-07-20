All apartments in Calabasas
4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail

4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail, Calabasas, CA 91301
Deer Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This charming home is located in one of the prime areas of Calabasas. The house offers an entrance hall and large living room, complete with high ceilings and lovely hardwood flooring new paint and new blinds. Super clean! You will find a fireplace in the fam-room, and the kitchen is adorned with granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and a double sink along with full appliances such as a stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. The kitchen also has direct access to the beautiful backyard that is great for entertaining where you can enjoy a patio, pool, and spa. The hardwood floored stairway leads you to the four upstairs bedrooms, including a Master suite that has its own full bath with double sinks and granite counter tops. The other three bedrooms each have very deep closets and one bedroom overlooks the picturesque street below. This home is close to shopping, the Calabasas Commons, restaurants, and is located in the Las Virgenes school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail have any available units?
4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail have?
Some of 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail offer parking?
No, 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail has a pool.
Does 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 Cottonwood Grove Trail has units with dishwashers.
