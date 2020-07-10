All apartments in Calabasas
3915 Prado De Las Frutas

Location

3915 Prado De Las Frutas, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Absolutely immaculate SINGLE LEVEL home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac street within the prestigious gated community, The Oaks of Calabasas!!
This bright and airy home exudes pride of ownership and soothing energies throughout!
Features: Open, sprawling floor plan with 3bdrooms + bonus room + Extra-large and fully customized office.
Chef’s kitchen opens to a huge Family room. LG Breakfast nook, Lavish master bedroom suite includes a bonus room which can be used for a nursery or extra closet space. This bonus room also has its own access door, thus can potentially be used for a full time care giver.
This home is tastefully designed with hi-end upgrades, custom cabinetry and natural stone works, wood floors in all common areas and hi-grade carpets in the bedrooms. Custom window treatments & closet organizers, 3 fire places inside the home and one in the back patio. 2 car garage with Epoxy floors and custom storage cabinets. Washer and Dryer included!
The ZEN outdoors features multiple patio siting areas surrounded by a large variety of Fruit trees and water fountains. Complete with an outdoor cook center. This home is located within a short walk to the community amenities which include a heated Olympic size pool, a separate pool and playground for toddlers. State of the art gym. Recreation room, Tennis/sports courts, parks, BBQ area and more..
LVUSD award winning schools, Calabasas Lake, Calabasas Golf Country Club, fine shopping and dining and great entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Prado De Las Frutas have any available units?
3915 Prado De Las Frutas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Prado De Las Frutas have?
Some of 3915 Prado De Las Frutas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Prado De Las Frutas currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Prado De Las Frutas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Prado De Las Frutas pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Prado De Las Frutas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3915 Prado De Las Frutas offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Prado De Las Frutas offers parking.
Does 3915 Prado De Las Frutas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 Prado De Las Frutas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Prado De Las Frutas have a pool?
Yes, 3915 Prado De Las Frutas has a pool.
Does 3915 Prado De Las Frutas have accessible units?
No, 3915 Prado De Las Frutas does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Prado De Las Frutas have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 Prado De Las Frutas does not have units with dishwashers.
