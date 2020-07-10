3915 Prado De Las Frutas

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Absolutely immaculate SINGLE LEVEL home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac street within the prestigious gated community, The Oaks of Calabasas!!

This bright and airy home exudes pride of ownership and soothing energies throughout!

Features: Open, sprawling floor plan with 3bdrooms + bonus room + Extra-large and fully customized office.

Chef’s kitchen opens to a huge Family room. LG Breakfast nook, Lavish master bedroom suite includes a bonus room which can be used for a nursery or extra closet space. This bonus room also has its own access door, thus can potentially be used for a full time care giver.

This home is tastefully designed with hi-end upgrades, custom cabinetry and natural stone works, wood floors in all common areas and hi-grade carpets in the bedrooms. Custom window treatments & closet organizers, 3 fire places inside the home and one in the back patio. 2 car garage with Epoxy floors and custom storage cabinets. Washer and Dryer included!

The ZEN outdoors features multiple patio siting areas surrounded by a large variety of Fruit trees and water fountains. Complete with an outdoor cook center. This home is located within a short walk to the community amenities which include a heated Olympic size pool, a separate pool and playground for toddlers. State of the art gym. Recreation room, Tennis/sports courts, parks, BBQ area and more..

LVUSD award winning schools, Calabasas Lake, Calabasas Golf Country Club, fine shopping and dining and great entertainment.