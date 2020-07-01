3634 Calle Canon

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! 5 Bedrooms + office or bonus room, spectacular view estate in gated Calabasas Hills Community! Nestled in the desirable hills of Calabasas, on a quiet street, this beautiful home features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, grad chandeliers, newer wood floors, newer paint throughout, stone marble floors, huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, incredible views, master bathroom with a walk-in closet and an entertainers back yard nicely landscaped. Newer refrigerator included. Just minutes from The Commons, Calabasas Lake, Calabasas Tennis and Swim Center not to mention the award-winning Las Virgenes School District.