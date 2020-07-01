All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 3634 Calle Canon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
3634 Calle Canon
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

3634 Calle Canon

3634 Calle Canon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3634 Calle Canon, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Location, Location, Location!!! 5 Bedrooms + office or bonus room, spectacular view estate in gated Calabasas Hills Community! Nestled in the desirable hills of Calabasas, on a quiet street, this beautiful home features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, grad chandeliers, newer wood floors, newer paint throughout, stone marble floors, huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, incredible views, master bathroom with a walk-in closet and an entertainers back yard nicely landscaped. Newer refrigerator included. Just minutes from The Commons, Calabasas Lake, Calabasas Tennis and Swim Center not to mention the award-winning Las Virgenes School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Calle Canon have any available units?
3634 Calle Canon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 Calle Canon have?
Some of 3634 Calle Canon's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 Calle Canon currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Calle Canon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Calle Canon pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Calle Canon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3634 Calle Canon offer parking?
No, 3634 Calle Canon does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Calle Canon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Calle Canon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Calle Canon have a pool?
Yes, 3634 Calle Canon has a pool.
Does 3634 Calle Canon have accessible units?
No, 3634 Calle Canon does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Calle Canon have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Calle Canon does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts