3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beautiful two story family home with pool and FANTASTIC VIEWS...Watch beautiful sunsets by the pool/spa/gazebo or the gorgeous master suite. Send your children to the award winning LVUSD schools. The home is complete with 1+1 downstairs that can be used as an office. Separate living room opens to dining room and enclosed cozy den - the first floor has beautiful wood french doors leading to the expansive yard. Upstairs is Master Suite complete with fireplace, sitting area, spa tub and separate shower in master bath. There are also three additional bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. This is a very special property and a fantastic opportunity to rent in this highly desirable area. AVAILABLE EARLY/MID JUNE