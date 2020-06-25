All apartments in Calabasas
3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue

3533 Adamsville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3533 Adamsville Avenue, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful two story family home with pool and FANTASTIC VIEWS...Watch beautiful sunsets by the pool/spa/gazebo or the gorgeous master suite. Send your children to the award winning LVUSD schools. The home is complete with 1+1 downstairs that can be used as an office. Separate living room opens to dining room and enclosed cozy den - the first floor has beautiful wood french doors leading to the expansive yard. Upstairs is Master Suite complete with fireplace, sitting area, spa tub and separate shower in master bath. There are also three additional bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. This is a very special property and a fantastic opportunity to rent in this highly desirable area. AVAILABLE EARLY/MID JUNE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue have any available units?
3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 ADAMSVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
