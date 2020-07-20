26302 W Plata Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly

Newly remodeled Townhouse with lots of natural lights!

Brand new furniture throughout the house.

High-speed internet and smart home amenities throughout.

Great for families (pool is gated), business travels, or a group of friends.

Make yourself totally at home!



Pool & Jacuzzi at the premises just 20 feet away from the home.



BBQ grill at the balcony to enjoy the beautiful and fresh Calabasas weather.



The Space:



Spectacular two stories, high ceilings home, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, newly remodeled, LED recessed lighting throughout.



First Floor:



High ceiling and a bright living room with brand new sitting area, an indoor fireplace, and Piano (for Piano players). LED recess lighting and deem-able Edison lights give you both bright and romantic lighting options.



Second Floor :



Bright family room with flat screen TV, Apple Tv, Chrome cast, Netflix, Cable TV, and comfortable sectional sofa.



Designer kitchen with bright and white counters, wine rack, big island good for dining with 4+2 chairs, custom cabinets, and built-in stainless steel appliances

Kitchen and family room is nearby to make you feel that the family is together while doing different activities.



Third Floor:



The stairway leads up to 2 bedrooms plus an over-sized master bedroom.



The master bedroom has a king-sized bed with Tempurpedic mattress, attached bathroom with a walk-in closet and two nightstands, flat-screen TV, Apple TV, Google Home, Netflix, and Mini fridge.LED Recessed lights and a vintage style chandelier give you both bright and romantic lighting option in the master bedroom.



Two Bedrooms with queen-sized beds, spacious closets, nightstands with LED recessed lights and shade lamps.



The neighborhood

This home is located in Calabasas, California, United States.

Enjoy the beauty of Ocean and Nature :

Hiking Trails .........3 minutes drive

Mulholland Drive ..... 5 minutes drive

(Well-known scenic road for biking and motorcycles)

Malibu Creek State Park ... 8 minutes drive

Malibu Lake ......... 8 minutes drive

Malibu Beach ........ 18 minutes drive (through a scenic Las Virgenes Road)



Just steps away from home supermarkets, restaurants & shops.

(Albertson Grocery Store, Subway Sandwich, Domino Pizza, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Sushi place, Mediterranian cousins, Gas Stations, Dogs Grooming, Liquor Stores and etc.)



Other things to note



Property should be treated with care, respect, and consideration, as well as all furniture and appliances.

No smoking inside the house, if you smoke outdoors please make sure doors and windows are closed.



Please notify me of any damages prior to departing.



Generally, we allow well-trained pets at the property. We do not allow all pets, we need to discuss before the reservation is complete.

Pets can only stay in the living room area, not the bedrooms.



Pets are Not allowed at the pool area.



No smoking, parties, or events



Access

Smart Lock



Basic Amenities

Air conditioning, Washer, Dryer, Heating, Iron, TV, Wifi, 2 garage parking, Free street Parking, Guest Parking on premises, Pool, Hot tub