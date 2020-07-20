All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:53 AM

26302 W Plata Ln

26302 West Plata Lane · No Longer Available
Location

26302 West Plata Lane, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Newly remodeled Townhouse with lots of natural lights!
Brand new furniture throughout the house.
High-speed internet and smart home amenities throughout.
Great for families (pool is gated), business travels, or a group of friends.
Make yourself totally at home!

Pool & Jacuzzi at the premises just 20 feet away from the home.

BBQ grill at the balcony to enjoy the beautiful and fresh Calabasas weather.

The Space:

Spectacular two stories, high ceilings home, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, newly remodeled, LED recessed lighting throughout.

First Floor:

High ceiling and a bright living room with brand new sitting area, an indoor fireplace, and Piano (for Piano players). LED recess lighting and deem-able Edison lights give you both bright and romantic lighting options.

Second Floor :

Bright family room with flat screen TV, Apple Tv, Chrome cast, Netflix, Cable TV, and comfortable sectional sofa.

Designer kitchen with bright and white counters, wine rack, big island good for dining with 4+2 chairs, custom cabinets, and built-in stainless steel appliances
Kitchen and family room is nearby to make you feel that the family is together while doing different activities.

Third Floor:

The stairway leads up to 2 bedrooms plus an over-sized master bedroom.

The master bedroom has a king-sized bed with Tempurpedic mattress, attached bathroom with a walk-in closet and two nightstands, flat-screen TV, Apple TV, Google Home, Netflix, and Mini fridge.LED Recessed lights and a vintage style chandelier give you both bright and romantic lighting option in the master bedroom.

Two Bedrooms with queen-sized beds, spacious closets, nightstands with LED recessed lights and shade lamps.

The neighborhood
This home is located in Calabasas, California, United States.
Enjoy the beauty of Ocean and Nature :
Hiking Trails .........3 minutes drive
Mulholland Drive ..... 5 minutes drive
(Well-known scenic road for biking and motorcycles)
Malibu Creek State Park ... 8 minutes drive
Malibu Lake ......... 8 minutes drive
Malibu Beach ........ 18 minutes drive (through a scenic Las Virgenes Road)

Just steps away from home supermarkets, restaurants & shops.&#8232;
(Albertson Grocery Store, Subway Sandwich, Domino Pizza, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Sushi place, Mediterranian cousins, Gas Stations, Dogs Grooming, Liquor Stores and etc.)

Other things to note

Property should be treated with care, respect, and consideration, as well as all furniture and appliances.
No smoking inside the house, if you smoke outdoors please make sure doors and windows are closed.

Please notify me of any damages prior to departing.

Generally, we allow well-trained pets at the property. We do not allow all pets, we need to discuss before the reservation is complete.
Pets can only stay in the living room area, not the bedrooms.

Pets are Not allowed at the pool area.

No smoking, parties, or events

Access
Smart Lock

Basic Amenities
Air conditioning, Washer, Dryer, Heating, Iron, TV, Wifi, 2 garage parking, Free street Parking, Guest Parking on premises, Pool, Hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

