Calabasas, CA
24921 PALMILLA Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:39 PM

24921 PALMILLA Drive

24921 Palmilla Drive · No Longer Available
Calabasas
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

24921 Palmilla Drive, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Mediterranean contemporary beauty recently updated with new paint, carpet & polished to shine! Nestled on a 24-hour guard-gated private street in the Calabasas Park Estates. This extraordinary home has 6 bedrooms, 6 baths and bonus room featuring almost 7500 sqft of a grand open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful marble floors, majestic split staircase, formal living room, formal dining room, large open family room with entertainment center. A very spacious gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and large island with sink, Viking/Sub Zero appliances, dual ovens, and additional dining room to spare. A generous master suite is appointed with fireplace and balcony views of prestigious Calabasas Country Club Golf Course. Large master custom bath with jacuzzi spa-tub, dual vanities, huge master closet with built-ins. The scenic backyard features pool, spa, outdoor BBQ and grassy yard and landscape. Located just minutes away from The Calabasas Commons and everything you need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24921 PALMILLA Drive have any available units?
24921 PALMILLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24921 PALMILLA Drive have?
Some of 24921 PALMILLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24921 PALMILLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24921 PALMILLA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24921 PALMILLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24921 PALMILLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24921 PALMILLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24921 PALMILLA Drive offers parking.
Does 24921 PALMILLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24921 PALMILLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24921 PALMILLA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24921 PALMILLA Drive has a pool.
Does 24921 PALMILLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 24921 PALMILLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24921 PALMILLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24921 PALMILLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
