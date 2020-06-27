24921 PALMILLA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Mediterranean contemporary beauty recently updated with new paint, carpet & polished to shine! Nestled on a 24-hour guard-gated private street in the Calabasas Park Estates. This extraordinary home has 6 bedrooms, 6 baths and bonus room featuring almost 7500 sqft of a grand open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful marble floors, majestic split staircase, formal living room, formal dining room, large open family room with entertainment center. A very spacious gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and large island with sink, Viking/Sub Zero appliances, dual ovens, and additional dining room to spare. A generous master suite is appointed with fireplace and balcony views of prestigious Calabasas Country Club Golf Course. Large master custom bath with jacuzzi spa-tub, dual vanities, huge master closet with built-ins. The scenic backyard features pool, spa, outdoor BBQ and grassy yard and landscape. Located just minutes away from The Calabasas Commons and everything you need.