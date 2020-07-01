24718 Calle Serranona

Amenities

Lease this wonderful 3 bedroom home with private pool, in the guard-gated community of Calabasas Hills. Ideally situated towards the end of a cul-de-sac, this beauty features its own pool (in addition to the association's), recessed lighting, high ceilings, two fireplaces, a light-and-bright interior and a close proximity to all that Calabasas has to offer. The 4th bedroom was incorporated into the master to make a large master suite, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Welcome home! See the walkthrough video here: https://youtu.be/tvYtYj12geQ