Calabasas, CA
24718 Calle Serranona
24718 Calle Serranona

24718 Calle Serranona
Location

24718 Calle Serranona, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Hills

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lease this wonderful 3 bedroom home with private pool, in the guard-gated community of Calabasas Hills. Ideally situated towards the end of a cul-de-sac, this beauty features its own pool (in addition to the association's), recessed lighting, high ceilings, two fireplaces, a light-and-bright interior and a close proximity to all that Calabasas has to offer. The 4th bedroom was incorporated into the master to make a large master suite, perfect for relaxing after a long day. Welcome home! See the walkthrough video here: https://youtu.be/tvYtYj12geQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24718 Calle Serranona have any available units?
24718 Calle Serranona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
Is 24718 Calle Serranona currently offering any rent specials?
24718 Calle Serranona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24718 Calle Serranona pet-friendly?
No, 24718 Calle Serranona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24718 Calle Serranona offer parking?
Yes, 24718 Calle Serranona offers parking.
Does 24718 Calle Serranona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24718 Calle Serranona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24718 Calle Serranona have a pool?
Yes, 24718 Calle Serranona has a pool.
Does 24718 Calle Serranona have accessible units?
No, 24718 Calle Serranona does not have accessible units.
Does 24718 Calle Serranona have units with dishwashers?
No, 24718 Calle Serranona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24718 Calle Serranona have units with air conditioning?
No, 24718 Calle Serranona does not have units with air conditioning.

