24704 Via Pradera

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Charming home in a prestigious gated community of "Calabasas Hills Estate". This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located on a cul-de-sac, and very private. Tastefully renovated, with high ceilings, gleaming natural light throughout the house, with lots of open space. Large master suite with walking closet and fireplace. All other bedrooms are spacious, bright and lots of closet space. Formal living room is adjacent to the elegant formal dining room. Kitchen is open to a family area with a cozy fireplace, lots of windows, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home offers mixed flooring with gorgeous travertine and hardwood. In addition to the 5 bed rooms, 2 of 3 car garage has been converted to an additional room, witch can be used as an office, maids quarter, guest room or dancer/exercise studio. Laundry room, Pool, Jacuzzi, lush landscaping, grass area and more. Close to Golfing, fine dining, shopping & entertainment and the CALABASAS LAKE! Las Virgines school district, close to Malibu. OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENING AND POOL SERVICES!