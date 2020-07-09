All apartments in Calabasas
24704 Via Pradera

24704 Vía Pradera · No Longer Available
Location

24704 Vía Pradera, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming home in a prestigious gated community of "Calabasas Hills Estate". This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located on a cul-de-sac, and very private. Tastefully renovated, with high ceilings, gleaming natural light throughout the house, with lots of open space. Large master suite with walking closet and fireplace. All other bedrooms are spacious, bright and lots of closet space. Formal living room is adjacent to the elegant formal dining room. Kitchen is open to a family area with a cozy fireplace, lots of windows, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home offers mixed flooring with gorgeous travertine and hardwood. In addition to the 5 bed rooms, 2 of 3 car garage has been converted to an additional room, witch can be used as an office, maids quarter, guest room or dancer/exercise studio. Laundry room, Pool, Jacuzzi, lush landscaping, grass area and more. Close to Golfing, fine dining, shopping & entertainment and the CALABASAS LAKE! Las Virgines school district, close to Malibu. OWNER PAYS FOR GARDENING AND POOL SERVICES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24704 Via Pradera have any available units?
24704 Via Pradera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24704 Via Pradera have?
Some of 24704 Via Pradera's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24704 Via Pradera currently offering any rent specials?
24704 Via Pradera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24704 Via Pradera pet-friendly?
No, 24704 Via Pradera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24704 Via Pradera offer parking?
Yes, 24704 Via Pradera offers parking.
Does 24704 Via Pradera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24704 Via Pradera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24704 Via Pradera have a pool?
Yes, 24704 Via Pradera has a pool.
Does 24704 Via Pradera have accessible units?
No, 24704 Via Pradera does not have accessible units.
Does 24704 Via Pradera have units with dishwashers?
No, 24704 Via Pradera does not have units with dishwashers.

