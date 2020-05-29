All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 AM

24701 Via Del Llano

24701 Vía Del Llano · (805) 496-6132
Location

24701 Vía Del Llano, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1931 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins. Home is at the end of a safe quiet cul de sac with a l very large private, grassy backyard with patio. Features include a cook’s kitchen, top of the line appliances, marble and granite, beautiful hardwood floors on the 1st floor and carpet on the 2nd floor and ceiling fans in all bedrooms, professionally designed. Walk to Blue Ribbon award winning Bay Laurel Elementary School. Community has 2 wonderful pools and spas and beautiful park; also access to Private Calabasas lake. Very close to the Common’s for entertainment and shopping and close to the freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24701 Via Del Llano have any available units?
24701 Via Del Llano has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24701 Via Del Llano have?
Some of 24701 Via Del Llano's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24701 Via Del Llano currently offering any rent specials?
24701 Via Del Llano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24701 Via Del Llano pet-friendly?
No, 24701 Via Del Llano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24701 Via Del Llano offer parking?
No, 24701 Via Del Llano does not offer parking.
Does 24701 Via Del Llano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24701 Via Del Llano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24701 Via Del Llano have a pool?
Yes, 24701 Via Del Llano has a pool.
Does 24701 Via Del Llano have accessible units?
No, 24701 Via Del Llano does not have accessible units.
Does 24701 Via Del Llano have units with dishwashers?
No, 24701 Via Del Llano does not have units with dishwashers.
