24701 Via Del Llano

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

4 bedroom 2 ½ bath gorgeous remodeled home in prestigious 24 hour guard-gated Calabasas Hills in Calabasas Park. 4th bedroom is also an office with built-ins. Home is at the end of a safe quiet cul de sac with a l very large private, grassy backyard with patio. Features include a cook’s kitchen, top of the line appliances, marble and granite, beautiful hardwood floors on the 1st floor and carpet on the 2nd floor and ceiling fans in all bedrooms, professionally designed. Walk to Blue Ribbon award winning Bay Laurel Elementary School. Community has 2 wonderful pools and spas and beautiful park; also access to Private Calabasas lake. Very close to the Common’s for entertainment and shopping and close to the freeway.