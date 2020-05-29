24650 Park Miramar

Amenities

Private Music Studio possibilities and more on this 8000 sq. ft. ONE story Solar equiped ranch+Loft estate on the golf courses 10th Hole w amazing views. Traditional in design, includes, 6 bedrooms 8 baths, formal dining, butlers pantry, Kosher eat-in kitchen, w double sinks, double ovens and dish washers, outdoor eating area, yoga / exercise sunroom . there is a huge living room w fire place, and oversized family room,another large 900 sq. dance / music studio.. the back yard has a flat grassplaying area large pool freestanding jacuzzi, lovely stone meditation patio overlooking McCoy Creek and the golf course. some unique additions build in 1991 features for live-in parents seeking privacy college students or staff also (solar runs approx. 500-800 at max depending on tenants electrical demands)