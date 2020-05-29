All apartments in Calabasas
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
24650 Park Miramar
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

24650 Park Miramar

24650 Park Miramar · No Longer Available
Location

24650 Park Miramar, Calabasas, CA 91302
Vista Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
yoga
Private Music Studio possibilities and more on this 8000 sq. ft. ONE story Solar equiped ranch+Loft estate on the golf courses 10th Hole w amazing views. Traditional in design, includes, 6 bedrooms 8 baths, formal dining, butlers pantry, Kosher eat-in kitchen, w double sinks, double ovens and dish washers, outdoor eating area, yoga / exercise sunroom . there is a huge living room w fire place, and oversized family room,another large 900 sq. dance / music studio.. the back yard has a flat grassplaying area large pool freestanding jacuzzi, lovely stone meditation patio overlooking McCoy Creek and the golf course. some unique additions build in 1991 features for live-in parents seeking privacy college students or staff also (solar runs approx. 500-800 at max depending on tenants electrical demands)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24650 Park Miramar have any available units?
24650 Park Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24650 Park Miramar have?
Some of 24650 Park Miramar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24650 Park Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
24650 Park Miramar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24650 Park Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 24650 Park Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24650 Park Miramar offer parking?
Yes, 24650 Park Miramar does offer parking.
Does 24650 Park Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24650 Park Miramar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24650 Park Miramar have a pool?
Yes, 24650 Park Miramar has a pool.
Does 24650 Park Miramar have accessible units?
No, 24650 Park Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 24650 Park Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24650 Park Miramar has units with dishwashers.
