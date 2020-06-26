All apartments in Calabasas
24539 Park Granada
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

24539 Park Granada

24539 Park Granada · No Longer Available
Location

24539 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA 91302
Vista Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled pool home in the guard gated community of Vista Pointe with Calabasas lake access! Designer finishes, custom treatments, and high ceilings are found throughout the home’s bright open floor plan. The formal living room has vaulted ceilings and large picture windows that take advantage of Valley views. The chef’s center island kitchen features stainless steel Miele appliances, self-closing cabinetry, built-in espresso maker, and opens directly to the family room, which boasts a fireplace and French doors to the backyard. There’s also a separate formal dining room with direct kitchen access. There are four bedrooms: one bedroom downstairs with en-suite private bathroom, and three upstairs. The master features a fireplace, balcony overlooking the backyard, two large walk-in closets with custom built-ins, and a private master bath featuring custom tile work, double sinks, walk-in steam shower, separate soaking tub, and a private toilet room with bidet. The backyard is an entertainer’s delight featuring a pebbletec pool and spa with spillover waterfall, large covered patio trellis for outdoor dining, stacked stone BBQ center with sink, fridge, and double burner stove, and grassy area. Additional features include a guest powder bath, indoor laundry room, three-car garage with direct access, wide plank flooring and LED lighting throughout. Zoned for Las Virgenes Schools, and close proximity to the Commons and beaches. Listing agent: Desiree Zuckerman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24539 Park Granada have any available units?
24539 Park Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 24539 Park Granada have?
Some of 24539 Park Granada's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24539 Park Granada currently offering any rent specials?
24539 Park Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24539 Park Granada pet-friendly?
No, 24539 Park Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24539 Park Granada offer parking?
Yes, 24539 Park Granada offers parking.
Does 24539 Park Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24539 Park Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24539 Park Granada have a pool?
Yes, 24539 Park Granada has a pool.
Does 24539 Park Granada have accessible units?
No, 24539 Park Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 24539 Park Granada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24539 Park Granada has units with dishwashers.
