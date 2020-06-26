24539 Park Granada

Amenities

Completely remodeled pool home in the guard gated community of Vista Pointe with Calabasas lake access! Designer finishes, custom treatments, and high ceilings are found throughout the home’s bright open floor plan. The formal living room has vaulted ceilings and large picture windows that take advantage of Valley views. The chef’s center island kitchen features stainless steel Miele appliances, self-closing cabinetry, built-in espresso maker, and opens directly to the family room, which boasts a fireplace and French doors to the backyard. There’s also a separate formal dining room with direct kitchen access. There are four bedrooms: one bedroom downstairs with en-suite private bathroom, and three upstairs. The master features a fireplace, balcony overlooking the backyard, two large walk-in closets with custom built-ins, and a private master bath featuring custom tile work, double sinks, walk-in steam shower, separate soaking tub, and a private toilet room with bidet. The backyard is an entertainer’s delight featuring a pebbletec pool and spa with spillover waterfall, large covered patio trellis for outdoor dining, stacked stone BBQ center with sink, fridge, and double burner stove, and grassy area. Additional features include a guest powder bath, indoor laundry room, three-car garage with direct access, wide plank flooring and LED lighting throughout. Zoned for Las Virgenes Schools, and close proximity to the Commons and beaches. Listing agent: Desiree Zuckerman.