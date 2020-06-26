23647 Park Capri

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled & Highly Upgraded top floor Oak Park condo with 2 bedrooms + Den/Office, 2 baths in almost 1300 SF of living space plus a large balcony. You'll Enjoy the Scenic Views of the Tranquil Creek, Nature & Greenbelt from Living Room, Kitchen & Balcony. This spectacular place features a spacious light and bright living room with wood-like floors throughout, recessed lighting, and a Gorgeous Kitchen has been opened up and completely updated with newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter-tops. Both bathrooms are completely updated with quartz counter-tops and glass enclosures. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, in addition to two wall wardrobe closets. washer/dryer included. Two parking carport spots side by side. This wonderful complex is surrounded by trees, paths, streams, and parks. The pool and spa area have large poolside deck and clubhouse. Walking distance to the Commons of Calabasas, with upscale dining and boutiques, movies and Old Town Farmers Market. Award-winning Las Virgenes Schools.