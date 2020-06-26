All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

23647 Park Capri

23647 Park Capri · No Longer Available
Location

23647 Park Capri, Calabasas, CA 91302
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled & Highly Upgraded top floor Oak Park condo with 2 bedrooms + Den/Office, 2 baths in almost 1300 SF of living space plus a large balcony. You'll Enjoy the Scenic Views of the Tranquil Creek, Nature & Greenbelt from Living Room, Kitchen & Balcony. This spectacular place features a spacious light and bright living room with wood-like floors throughout, recessed lighting, and a Gorgeous Kitchen has been opened up and completely updated with newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter-tops. Both bathrooms are completely updated with quartz counter-tops and glass enclosures. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, in addition to two wall wardrobe closets. washer/dryer included. Two parking carport spots side by side. This wonderful complex is surrounded by trees, paths, streams, and parks. The pool and spa area have large poolside deck and clubhouse. Walking distance to the Commons of Calabasas, with upscale dining and boutiques, movies and Old Town Farmers Market. Award-winning Las Virgenes Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23647 Park Capri have any available units?
23647 Park Capri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23647 Park Capri have?
Some of 23647 Park Capri's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23647 Park Capri currently offering any rent specials?
23647 Park Capri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23647 Park Capri pet-friendly?
No, 23647 Park Capri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23647 Park Capri offer parking?
Yes, 23647 Park Capri offers parking.
Does 23647 Park Capri have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23647 Park Capri offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23647 Park Capri have a pool?
Yes, 23647 Park Capri has a pool.
Does 23647 Park Capri have accessible units?
No, 23647 Park Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 23647 Park Capri have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23647 Park Capri has units with dishwashers.

