23261 Park Ensenada

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent lease opportunity in highly prized Calabasas Park. This truly amazing home that features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and almost 2,700 s.f. of living.

This incredible entertainers home boasts dual patio exiting to a stunning pool yard that is private and lush with beautifully landscaped palms, green hedges, birds of paradise and pigmy palms. Additionally, the yard comes with a corner cabana and a built in bar for serving your favorite cocktails and entertaining. The home also features a formal living room, dining room and a large family room open to the kitchen for that open feel. There are also hardwood floors on the second level and tile on the main floor. A main floor powder room and direct access garage also highlight this property.. A very rare opportunity to lease and live in one of the best neighborhoods in Calabasas with amazing schools, entertainment and restaurants. Showings will be restricted in protocols and with 24 hour notice and authorization from the current tenants.