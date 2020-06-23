All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

23261 Park Ensenada

23261 Park Ensenada · No Longer Available
Location

23261 Park Ensenada, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent lease opportunity in highly prized Calabasas Park. This truly amazing home that features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and almost 2,700 s.f. of living.
This incredible entertainers home boasts dual patio exiting to a stunning pool yard that is private and lush with beautifully landscaped palms, green hedges, birds of paradise and pigmy palms. Additionally, the yard comes with a corner cabana and a built in bar for serving your favorite cocktails and entertaining. The home also features a formal living room, dining room and a large family room open to the kitchen for that open feel. There are also hardwood floors on the second level and tile on the main floor. A main floor powder room and direct access garage also highlight this property.. A very rare opportunity to lease and live in one of the best neighborhoods in Calabasas with amazing schools, entertainment and restaurants. Showings will be restricted in protocols and with 24 hour notice and authorization from the current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23261 Park Ensenada have any available units?
23261 Park Ensenada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 23261 Park Ensenada have?
Some of 23261 Park Ensenada's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23261 Park Ensenada currently offering any rent specials?
23261 Park Ensenada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23261 Park Ensenada pet-friendly?
No, 23261 Park Ensenada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 23261 Park Ensenada offer parking?
Yes, 23261 Park Ensenada offers parking.
Does 23261 Park Ensenada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23261 Park Ensenada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23261 Park Ensenada have a pool?
Yes, 23261 Park Ensenada has a pool.
Does 23261 Park Ensenada have accessible units?
No, 23261 Park Ensenada does not have accessible units.
Does 23261 Park Ensenada have units with dishwashers?
No, 23261 Park Ensenada does not have units with dishwashers.
