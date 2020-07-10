All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 22477 Liberty Bell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
22477 Liberty Bell Road
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:08 AM

22477 Liberty Bell Road

22477 Liberty Bell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

22477 Liberty Bell Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Presenting this rare Mulwood neighborhood home, extremely well located in walking distance to Award Winning schools. This beautifully remodeled home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2800 square feet of living area. An entertainers dream with complete new kitchen including new cabinets, counters, stainless steel appliances and floors. Bathrooms were also fully updated with new vanities, showers, flooring and lighting. A great home for the large family or an entertainers dream home. A huge step down living room features a huge rock fireplace, vaulted ceilings and beautiful wood floors.
The large family room also features a fireplace, builtins and a wet bar. Additionally, the home has a separate office/craft room closed off for privacy. A two car attached garage finish the amazing benefits this home has to offer.
Come see this beauty, you won't regret it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22477 Liberty Bell Road have any available units?
22477 Liberty Bell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 22477 Liberty Bell Road have?
Some of 22477 Liberty Bell Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22477 Liberty Bell Road currently offering any rent specials?
22477 Liberty Bell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22477 Liberty Bell Road pet-friendly?
No, 22477 Liberty Bell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 22477 Liberty Bell Road offer parking?
Yes, 22477 Liberty Bell Road offers parking.
Does 22477 Liberty Bell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22477 Liberty Bell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22477 Liberty Bell Road have a pool?
No, 22477 Liberty Bell Road does not have a pool.
Does 22477 Liberty Bell Road have accessible units?
No, 22477 Liberty Bell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22477 Liberty Bell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 22477 Liberty Bell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCalabasas 2 Bedroom Apartments
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts