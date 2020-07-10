22477 Liberty Bell Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Presenting this rare Mulwood neighborhood home, extremely well located in walking distance to Award Winning schools. This beautifully remodeled home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2800 square feet of living area. An entertainers dream with complete new kitchen including new cabinets, counters, stainless steel appliances and floors. Bathrooms were also fully updated with new vanities, showers, flooring and lighting. A great home for the large family or an entertainers dream home. A huge step down living room features a huge rock fireplace, vaulted ceilings and beautiful wood floors.

The large family room also features a fireplace, builtins and a wet bar. Additionally, the home has a separate office/craft room closed off for privacy. A two car attached garage finish the amazing benefits this home has to offer.

Come see this beauty, you won't regret it.