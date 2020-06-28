All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

22446 Galilee Street

22446 Galilee Street · No Longer Available
Location

22446 Galilee Street, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Calabasas living in a wonderful location!! - Beautifully remodeled, 4/bedroom, 2/bath home available for a long-term lease. Located in a very desirable neighborhood of Calabasas on a cul-de-sac street. Features: 2067 sq. ft. with a nice open floor plan, gleaming wood like floors, recessed lights and dual pane windows throughout. Chefs kitchen with, granite counters, custom cabinets and breakfast bar that opens to spacious family room. The living room and dining area have high ceilings and a gas burning fireplace. All bedrooms are good size with generous closet space. Master Suite with large walk in closet, bath with double sinks and a step-in shower. 3/Car garage with direct access, built in storage cabinets and huge driveway for extra parking. Private entertainers backyard with covered patio, lush greenery, mature trees, pool/Jacuzzi and grassy area to play. 1/Small and/or medium size pet will be welcome with a pet deposit! Gardening & pool service provided by the Landlord. Just minutes away from Gelsons Supermarket, excellent schools, Topanga Canyon and Mulholland Drive. Available now! Rental price: $5500 Security Deposit: $7000
For more information and showings please contact Margo Tel: 818-231-9811 DRE#01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws!"

(RLNE5167869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22446 Galilee Street have any available units?
22446 Galilee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 22446 Galilee Street have?
Some of 22446 Galilee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22446 Galilee Street currently offering any rent specials?
22446 Galilee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22446 Galilee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22446 Galilee Street is pet friendly.
Does 22446 Galilee Street offer parking?
Yes, 22446 Galilee Street offers parking.
Does 22446 Galilee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22446 Galilee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22446 Galilee Street have a pool?
Yes, 22446 Galilee Street has a pool.
Does 22446 Galilee Street have accessible units?
No, 22446 Galilee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22446 Galilee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22446 Galilee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
