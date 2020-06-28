22446 Galilee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Calabasas living in a wonderful location!! - Beautifully remodeled, 4/bedroom, 2/bath home available for a long-term lease. Located in a very desirable neighborhood of Calabasas on a cul-de-sac street. Features: 2067 sq. ft. with a nice open floor plan, gleaming wood like floors, recessed lights and dual pane windows throughout. Chefs kitchen with, granite counters, custom cabinets and breakfast bar that opens to spacious family room. The living room and dining area have high ceilings and a gas burning fireplace. All bedrooms are good size with generous closet space. Master Suite with large walk in closet, bath with double sinks and a step-in shower. 3/Car garage with direct access, built in storage cabinets and huge driveway for extra parking. Private entertainers backyard with covered patio, lush greenery, mature trees, pool/Jacuzzi and grassy area to play. 1/Small and/or medium size pet will be welcome with a pet deposit! Gardening & pool service provided by the Landlord. Just minutes away from Gelsons Supermarket, excellent schools, Topanga Canyon and Mulholland Drive. Available now! Rental price: $5500 Security Deposit: $7000

For more information and showings please contact Margo Tel: 818-231-9811 DRE#01709588

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws!"



(RLNE5167869)