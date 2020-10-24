Neighborhood Guide: Burlingame

Check out the top neighborhoods in Burlingame for renting an apartment: Downtown Burlingame, Mills Estates, Burlingame Gardens and more

Apartment List
/
CA
/
burlingame
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated October 24 2020 at 2:47 AM

  1. 1. Downtown Burlingame

    See all 12 apartments in Downtown Burlingame

    1 of 22

    Verified
    13 Units Available
    The Arlington
    1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Downtown Burlingame
    Studio
    $2,318
    480 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,898
    767 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:38 AM

    1 of 13

    Verified
    8 Units Available
    Alta off the Avenue
    1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Downtown Burlingame
    Studio
    $2,515
    360 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,580
    567 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 12:35 AM

    1 of 22

    Verified
    13 Units Available
    The Arlington
    1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Downtown Burlingame
    Studio
    $2,318
    480 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,898
    767 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:38 AM

    1 of 13

    Verified
    8 Units Available
    Alta off the Avenue
    1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Downtown Burlingame
    Studio
    $2,515
    360 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,580
    567 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 12:35 AM

  2. 2. Mills Estates

    See all 6 apartments in Mills Estates

    1 of 27

    Verified
    12 Units Available
    Skyline Terrace
    3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
    Mills Estates
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,150
    1085 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 12:43 AM

    1 of 4

    Verified
    3 Units Available
    Burlingame West
    1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Mills Estates
    1 Bedroom
    $2,500
    780 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 12:41 AM

    1 of 27

    Verified
    12 Units Available
    Skyline Terrace
    3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
    Mills Estates
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,150
    1085 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 12:43 AM

    1 of 4

    Verified
    3 Units Available
    Burlingame West
    1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Mills Estates
    1 Bedroom
    $2,500
    780 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated October 24 at 12:41 AM

  3. 3. Burlingame Gardens

    See all 4 apartments in Burlingame Gardens

    1 of 17

    Verified
    20 Units Available
    Northpark
    1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
    Burlingame Gardens
    Studio
    $1,885
    267 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,045
    327 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,557
    455 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 02:47 AM

    1 of 12

    Verified
    24 Units Available
    Anson
    1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Burlingame Gardens
    1 Bedroom
    $3,145
    915 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $4,090
    1164 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $5,765
    1395 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:43 AM

    1 of 17

    Verified
    20 Units Available
    Northpark
    1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
    Burlingame Gardens
    Studio
    $1,885
    267 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,045
    327 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,557
    455 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 02:47 AM

    1 of 12

    Verified
    24 Units Available
    Anson
    1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Burlingame Gardens
    1 Bedroom
    $3,145
    915 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $4,090
    1164 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $5,765
    1395 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:43 AM

  4. 4. Burlingame Terrace

    See all 5 apartments in Burlingame Terrace

    1 of 4

    Verified
    3 Units Available
    La Solana
    1124 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
    Burlingame Terrace
    1 Bedroom
    $2,050
    627 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:06 AM

    1 of 8

    1 Unit Available
    942 Paloma AVE
    942 Paloma Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Burlingame Terrace
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,300
    772 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:59 AM

    1 of 4

    Verified
    3 Units Available
    La Solana
    1124 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CA
    Burlingame Terrace
    1 Bedroom
    $2,050
    627 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 12:06 AM

    1 of 8

    1 Unit Available
    942 Paloma AVE
    942 Paloma Avenue, Burlingame, CA
    Burlingame Terrace
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,300
    772 sqft
    Last updated October 24 at 01:59 AM

Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CA