Neighborhood Guide: Burlingame
Check out the top neighborhoods in Burlingame for renting an apartment: Downtown Burlingame, Mills Estates, Burlingame Gardens and more
1. Downtown BurlingameSee all 12 apartments in Downtown Burlingame
1 of 22Verified13 Units AvailableThe Arlington1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CADowntown BurlingameStudio$2,318480 sqft1 Bedroom$2,898767 sqftLast updated October 24 at 01:38 AM
1 of 13Verified8 Units AvailableAlta off the Avenue1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CADowntown BurlingameStudio$2,515360 sqft1 Bedroom$2,580567 sqft2 BedroomsAskLast updated October 24 at 12:35 AM
2. Mills EstatesSee all 6 apartments in Mills Estates
1 of 27Verified12 Units AvailableSkyline Terrace3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CAMills Estates1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$3,1501085 sqft3 BedroomsAskLast updated October 24 at 12:43 AM
1 of 4Verified3 Units AvailableBurlingame West1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CAMills Estates1 Bedroom$2,500780 sqft2 BedroomsAskLast updated October 24 at 12:41 AM
3. Burlingame GardensSee all 4 apartments in Burlingame Gardens
1 of 17Verified20 Units AvailableNorthpark1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CABurlingame GardensStudio$1,885267 sqft1 Bedroom$2,045327 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,557455 sqftLast updated October 24 at 02:47 AM
1 of 12Verified24 Units AvailableAnson1008 Carolan Avenue, Burlingame, CABurlingame Gardens1 Bedroom$3,145915 sqft2 Bedrooms$4,0901164 sqft3 Bedrooms$5,7651395 sqftLast updated October 24 at 12:43 AM
4. Burlingame TerraceSee all 5 apartments in Burlingame Terrace
1 of 4Verified3 Units AvailableLa Solana1124 El Camino Real, Burlingame, CABurlingame Terrace1 Bedroom$2,050627 sqftLast updated October 24 at 12:06 AM
1 of 81 Unit Available942 Paloma AVE942 Paloma Avenue, Burlingame, CABurlingame Terrace2 Bedrooms$3,300772 sqftLast updated October 24 at 01:59 AM
