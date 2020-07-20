Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

5157 Sweetwater Road Available 07/01/19 5157 Sweetwater Rd.- 4bd/3ba Home w/2-car grg, wood floors, granite counter tops, FP, jacuzzi tub. Hilltop views! - 5157 Sweetwater Rd

Bonita, CA 91902

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths

$2,995 per Month, $2,500 Deposit



This single family home is located on top of a hill with beautiful views! Conveniently located across the street from a community park and golf course. This home has 2 private driveways, 2 car attached garage, carpet, gorgeous wood floors, fresh paint, granite counter tops, newer maple cabinets, lots of closet space, fireplace in master bedroom, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, huge kitchen, stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, central A/C & heater.



Walk to Sweetwater River. EZ Fwy access to 54, 125 & 94. Close to great shops and restaurants. Small pets negotiable



APPLY ONLINE TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets under 30lbs Allowed

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Available: 07/01/2019

Contact Information: For Info Text Leasing: 619-804-3325



Appliances: Washer/Dryer Hookups / Microwave



Interior Amenities: New Paint / New Carpet / Wood Floors / Fireplace / View / A/C / Central Air & Heater / Ceiling Fans / Granite Counters



Exterior Amenities: Jacuzzi/Spa / Onsite Laundry



Other: Pets Negotiable / Dogs OK / Cats OK / Garage Included / Lots of Closet Space



Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



(RLNE3578328)