Bonita, CA
5157 Sweetwater Road
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

5157 Sweetwater Road

5157 Sweetwater Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5157 Sweetwater Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
5157 Sweetwater Road Available 07/01/19 5157 Sweetwater Rd.- 4bd/3ba Home w/2-car grg, wood floors, granite counter tops, FP, jacuzzi tub. Hilltop views! - 5157 Sweetwater Rd
Bonita, CA 91902
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$2,995 per Month, $2,500 Deposit

This single family home is located on top of a hill with beautiful views! Conveniently located across the street from a community park and golf course. This home has 2 private driveways, 2 car attached garage, carpet, gorgeous wood floors, fresh paint, granite counter tops, newer maple cabinets, lots of closet space, fireplace in master bedroom, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, huge kitchen, stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, central A/C & heater.

Walk to Sweetwater River. EZ Fwy access to 54, 125 & 94. Close to great shops and restaurants. Small pets negotiable

APPLY ONLINE TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets under 30lbs Allowed
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Available: 07/01/2019
Contact Information: For Info Text Leasing: 619-804-3325

Appliances: Washer/Dryer Hookups / Microwave

Interior Amenities: New Paint / New Carpet / Wood Floors / Fireplace / View / A/C / Central Air & Heater / Ceiling Fans / Granite Counters

Exterior Amenities: Jacuzzi/Spa / Onsite Laundry

Other: Pets Negotiable / Dogs OK / Cats OK / Garage Included / Lots of Closet Space

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE3578328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5157 Sweetwater Road have any available units?
5157 Sweetwater Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 5157 Sweetwater Road have?
Some of 5157 Sweetwater Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5157 Sweetwater Road currently offering any rent specials?
5157 Sweetwater Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5157 Sweetwater Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5157 Sweetwater Road is pet friendly.
Does 5157 Sweetwater Road offer parking?
Yes, 5157 Sweetwater Road offers parking.
Does 5157 Sweetwater Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5157 Sweetwater Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5157 Sweetwater Road have a pool?
No, 5157 Sweetwater Road does not have a pool.
Does 5157 Sweetwater Road have accessible units?
No, 5157 Sweetwater Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5157 Sweetwater Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5157 Sweetwater Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5157 Sweetwater Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5157 Sweetwater Road has units with air conditioning.
