Amenities
5157 Sweetwater Road Available 07/01/19 5157 Sweetwater Rd.- 4bd/3ba Home w/2-car grg, wood floors, granite counter tops, FP, jacuzzi tub. Hilltop views! - 5157 Sweetwater Rd
Bonita, CA 91902
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$2,995 per Month, $2,500 Deposit
This single family home is located on top of a hill with beautiful views! Conveniently located across the street from a community park and golf course. This home has 2 private driveways, 2 car attached garage, carpet, gorgeous wood floors, fresh paint, granite counter tops, newer maple cabinets, lots of closet space, fireplace in master bedroom, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, huge kitchen, stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, central A/C & heater.
Walk to Sweetwater River. EZ Fwy access to 54, 125 & 94. Close to great shops and restaurants. Small pets negotiable
APPLY ONLINE TODAY WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets under 30lbs Allowed
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Available: 07/01/2019
Contact Information: For Info Text Leasing: 619-804-3325
Appliances: Washer/Dryer Hookups / Microwave
Interior Amenities: New Paint / New Carpet / Wood Floors / Fireplace / View / A/C / Central Air & Heater / Ceiling Fans / Granite Counters
Exterior Amenities: Jacuzzi/Spa / Onsite Laundry
Other: Pets Negotiable / Dogs OK / Cats OK / Garage Included / Lots of Closet Space
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
(RLNE3578328)