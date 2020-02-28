9950 DURANT Drive

Amenities

Why stay at the Waldorf Astoria when you can lease this chic Beverly Hills Pied-~-Terre? This remarkable condo in Prime Beverly Hills is located within walking distance to all that Beverly Hills has to offer including the new Waldorf Astoria, The Peninsula Hotel, Rodeo Drive, fabulous shopping and dining in the area, as well as a five-minute drive to the incredible new Westfield Century City Mall, plus West Hollywood, Soho House, and much more. The spacious open floor plan offers an abundance of light and fantastic versatility allowing for room to entertain, dine, and even catch up on some work! The building itself offers secure entry, gated parking, rooftop pool, BBQ, and lounge area with stunning views of Beverly Hills and Century City. BONUS ALERT: Located in the coveted Beverly Hills School District!