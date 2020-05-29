All apartments in Beverly Hills
9291 Burton Way
9291 Burton Way

9291 Burton Way · (619) 850-4106
Location

9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$19,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Welcome to Viceroy L’Ermitage, a contemporary residences in the heart of Beverly Hills. Stunning One Bedroom with natural light and glamorous touches, 1,200 sq. ft. spacious suite with a king-sized bed, a master bath with a mirror inset TV, a large vanity area, and a separate living space made for entertaining and relaxing with a plush seating area and a spacious business desk. The gracious one-bedroom suite also features a second luxury bathroom for guests, a queen-size pull-out sofa bed and a modern kitchenette with a sleek stainless steel refrigerator and microwave. Enjoy nightly turndown service, 24-hour in-room dining, rooftop pool, chauffeured house car, daily concierge, fitness center and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9291 Burton Way have any available units?
9291 Burton Way has a unit available for $19,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9291 Burton Way have?
Some of 9291 Burton Way's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9291 Burton Way currently offering any rent specials?
9291 Burton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9291 Burton Way pet-friendly?
No, 9291 Burton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 9291 Burton Way offer parking?
No, 9291 Burton Way does not offer parking.
Does 9291 Burton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9291 Burton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9291 Burton Way have a pool?
Yes, 9291 Burton Way has a pool.
Does 9291 Burton Way have accessible units?
No, 9291 Burton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9291 Burton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9291 Burton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9291 Burton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9291 Burton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
