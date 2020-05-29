9291 Burton Way

Amenities

stainless steel gym pool concierge microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym pool

Welcome to Viceroy L’Ermitage, a contemporary residences in the heart of Beverly Hills. Stunning One Bedroom with natural light and glamorous touches, 1,200 sq. ft. spacious suite with a king-sized bed, a master bath with a mirror inset TV, a large vanity area, and a separate living space made for entertaining and relaxing with a plush seating area and a spacious business desk. The gracious one-bedroom suite also features a second luxury bathroom for guests, a queen-size pull-out sofa bed and a modern kitchenette with a sleek stainless steel refrigerator and microwave. Enjoy nightly turndown service, 24-hour in-room dining, rooftop pool, chauffeured house car, daily concierge, fitness center and much more!