8952 BURTON Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment on the lower level of a 1940's Traditional 3 Bungalow property, centrally located in famed Beverly Hills between Trendy West Hollywood & Beverly Hills Proper. Updated (Wainscot) Kitchen & Bathroom, Plenty of Natural Light, Hardwood Floors, & Large Living Room. Other features include sumptuous Queen Beds, a 46" TV in the Master, Fully Equipped Kitchen with Quality Appliances & Cuisinart Cookware/Dishware/Glasses/Utensils, Dining Room, Stackable Washer/Dryer in Kitchen, & Enclosed Outdoor Seating and Dining Area. Private Entrance in Front, Gated Parking in Rear. Walking Distance to The Four Seasons & L'Ermitage Hotels, Robertson Blvd & 3rd Street Shops.