803 North REXFORD Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Petit Trianon-Like home, located in the center of Beverly Hills, is an entertainer's delight with large living areas, and lots of outdoor space. This majestic home is focused around a glass five hundred square foot Atrium adding a captivating living and entertaining area, living room with barrel vault ceiling, moldings and Palladian windows, a custom built library/theater with surround sound. The house includes: 5 Brms/7 Baths a closed circuit TV surveillance system covering the front and back. The plush backyard offers lots of privacy that includes swimming Pool and a full outdoor entertaining area complete with a Margarita bar with sound system.