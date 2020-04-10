All apartments in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, CA
803 North REXFORD Drive
803 North REXFORD Drive

803 North Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

803 North Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Petit Trianon-Like home, located in the center of Beverly Hills, is an entertainer's delight with large living areas, and lots of outdoor space. This majestic home is focused around a glass five hundred square foot Atrium adding a captivating living and entertaining area, living room with barrel vault ceiling, moldings and Palladian windows, a custom built library/theater with surround sound. The house includes: 5 Brms/7 Baths a closed circuit TV surveillance system covering the front and back. The plush backyard offers lots of privacy that includes swimming Pool and a full outdoor entertaining area complete with a Margarita bar with sound system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 North REXFORD Drive have any available units?
803 North REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 803 North REXFORD Drive have?
Some of 803 North REXFORD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 North REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
803 North REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 North REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 803 North REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 803 North REXFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 803 North REXFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 803 North REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 North REXFORD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 North REXFORD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 803 North REXFORD Drive has a pool.
Does 803 North REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 803 North REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 803 North REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 North REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 North REXFORD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 North REXFORD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

