724 North ROXBURY Drive

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Sunlit, spacious, and custom-built architectural by renowned Richard Landry, AIA. Dramatic 2sty skylit entry along with open space living, dining, and bar areas set the tone for exceptional entertaining possibilities. Stunning light wood floors and high ceilings throughout. Superb chef's granite kitchen with top stainless appliances connects through a large breakfast area to the bar area and to the family room. These spaces overlook the manicured grounds. There is also a separate office/library downstairs. 4 generous bedroom suites upstairs and maid's quarters downstairs. Master suite with vaulted ceiling, balcony, fireplace, big walk-in, and amazing bath. Rear yard features patios, BBQ, pool, lawns, fabulous rooftop deck over the garage, and a unique sculptural waterfall. Intense curb appeal on one of the finest 700 blocks in the Westend Flats within moments to some of the most desirous destinations in the world. Long-term available in January 2020!