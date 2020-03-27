All apartments in Beverly Hills
724 North ROXBURY Drive

724 North Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

724 North Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Sunlit, spacious, and custom-built architectural by renowned Richard Landry, AIA. Dramatic 2sty skylit entry along with open space living, dining, and bar areas set the tone for exceptional entertaining possibilities. Stunning light wood floors and high ceilings throughout. Superb chef's granite kitchen with top stainless appliances connects through a large breakfast area to the bar area and to the family room. These spaces overlook the manicured grounds. There is also a separate office/library downstairs. 4 generous bedroom suites upstairs and maid's quarters downstairs. Master suite with vaulted ceiling, balcony, fireplace, big walk-in, and amazing bath. Rear yard features patios, BBQ, pool, lawns, fabulous rooftop deck over the garage, and a unique sculptural waterfall. Intense curb appeal on one of the finest 700 blocks in the Westend Flats within moments to some of the most desirous destinations in the world. Long-term available in January 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 North ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
724 North ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 724 North ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 724 North ROXBURY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 North ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
724 North ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 North ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 724 North ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 724 North ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 724 North ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 724 North ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 North ROXBURY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 North ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 724 North ROXBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 724 North ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 724 North ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 724 North ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 North ROXBURY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 North ROXBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 North ROXBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
